Auburn flips 4-star OL Clay Wedin

By JD McCarthy
 2 days ago
Auburn has landed a major piece of its 2023 recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a four-star offensive lineman, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

Wedin was originally committed to Michigan State before backing off his pledge on Oct. 10. The Tampa, Florida native has made multiple trips to Auburn and was on campus for the Tigers’ game against LSU.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Wedin is ranked as the No. 383 overall prospect and No. 22 interior-offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

He is Auburn’s third offensive lineman of the 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star center Bradyn Joiner and three-star Gernorris Wilson.

While Wedin is ranked as an interior offensive lineman, Auburn believes he can play tackle or guard at the next level and is recruiting him as a swing player. Wilson is also being recruited as a swing lineman.

Wedin is the highest-rated member of the group and if Auburn signs all three it will be the first time they landed three high school offensive linemen since 2017, when they signed Calvin Ashley, Nick Brahms, and Austin Troxell.

Auburn now has 11 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, it features eight four-stars Jeremiah Cobb, Adam Hopkins, Terrance Love, Daquayvious Sorey, Ashley Williams, Wilky Denaud, Wedin, and Joiner. It is rounded out by three-stars Jamarrion Harkless, JC Hart, and Wilson.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

