MLB

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close

The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson May Have Played Final Game with Atlanta Braves Saturday

One of the cornerstone building blocks of the Atlanta Braves' sustained era of National League East dominance may have played his final game as a member of the team Saturday afternoon. Last March, the Braves said goodbye to franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason

Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason

The MLB offseason is fast approaching, and it's never too early to start setting the landscape for another busy winter of wheeling and dealing on the trade market. While much of the attention this offseason will focus on the free agency of superstars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and opt-out candidates Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, expect an active trade market as well.
MLB
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
MLB
Bleacher Report

NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres knocked off the established powers in the National League to set up an unexpected NLCS matchup. The Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010, while the Padres are back for the first time since 1998. Both teams used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14

We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA

