Related
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson May Have Played Final Game with Atlanta Braves Saturday
One of the cornerstone building blocks of the Atlanta Braves' sustained era of National League East dominance may have played his final game as a member of the team Saturday afternoon. Last March, the Braves said goodbye to franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss
Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason
The MLB offseason is fast approaching, and it's never too early to start setting the landscape for another busy winter of wheeling and dealing on the trade market. While much of the attention this offseason will focus on the free agency of superstars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and opt-out candidates Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, expect an active trade market as well.
Bleacher Report
World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts
As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
Bleacher Report
NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres knocked off the established powers in the National League to set up an unexpected NLCS matchup. The Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010, while the Padres are back for the first time since 1998. Both teams used...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
Bleacher Report
Rhys Hoskins' Bat Spike Ignites Twitter, Bryce Harper Shines as Phillies Take Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Game 3 of the National League Division Series to take a 2-1 series lead in their first playoff run since 2011. Philadelphia broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third inning...
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14
We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Boone Ripped for Bullpen Usage as Yankees Blow Lead in 9th Inning vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees enter a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Guardians on Sunday after falling 6-5 to Cleveland on Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. Entering the ninth inning of Saturday's game, the Yankees held a 5-3 lead and were on...
Bleacher Report
The Dodgers Can Fire Dave Roberts, But Shocking NLDS Loss Felt Inevitable
Any loss as brutal and baffling as the one the Los Angeles Dodgers just endured is invariably a "heads must roll" situation, and the most vulnerable neck surely belongs to the guy who was in charge throughout it all. Still, it's worth backing up and asking if the Dodgers' latest...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament...
