FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Athlete of the Week: McKeel Academy's Kinsey Myers
LAKELAND, Fla. - It’s still dark outside when Kinsey Myers and her McKeel Academy teammates hit the ground running. But you know what they say about the early bird. “I know that every practice is going to help me improve more and more,” Kinsey said. That practice is...
Bay News 9
Thousands attend Orlando Come Out With Pride Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people packed downtown Orlando Saturday afternoon for the 18th annual Come Out With Pride Festival. The event is one of the largest LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. What You Need To Know. The 18th annunal 'Come Out With Pride' Festival took place...
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando's Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is coming to Universal CityWalk in 2023
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — A slice of birthday cake on top of a milkshake covered in colorful sprinkles, s'more sundaes and more over-the-top desserts are coming to Los Angeles. Get ready for your sweet tooth to explode. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, a popular restaurant at...
Bay News 9
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
Bay News 9
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
Bay News 9
Family vision realized in Sir Henry's Haunted Trail
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is set on nine acres just off I-4 in Plant City. It’s part haunted walking trails and part carnival of creepy delights, open on weekends through Halloween. What You Need To Know. Sir Henry's Haunted Trail is a Halloween...
Bay News 9
Aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding under control. Some Central Florida counties are preparing a mosquito treatment plan after flooding from Hurricane Ian caused a recent spike. Mosquito Control officials...
Bay News 9
Clermont woman with Down syndrome breaks down barriers, owns her own business
CLERMONT, Fla. — A Clermont woman with Down syndrome is breaking stereotypes. A doctor said she wouldn’t be employable because of her disability. That same woman now owns her own business with customers across the nation. What You Need To Know. Allison Fogarty was born with Down syndrome...
Bay News 9
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
