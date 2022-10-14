Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Multiple retail stores looking to set up shop in Livingston
On the square – The Livingston square could be growing. Livingston – From quaint shops lining the town square to the perfectly manicured grass of Central Park, Livingston is always looking to grow, and, recently, the city hired a “retail coach” to contact chain retail stores and restaurants who have shown interest in setting up shop there. There have been a lot of interest in the small town as of late.
newstalk941.com
Work Starting On Fairfield Glade Memorial At Robinhood Park
A location now set for the new Fairfield Glade Veterans and First Responders Memorial. Project Manager Phil Smith said the veterans memorial non-profit signed a lease with the Fairfield Glade Community Club. The flag plaza will be located on the water edge at Robinhood Park. “We’ve actually started construction,” Smith...
ucbjournal.com
Vinson celebrates 40 years at Wilson Sporting Goods
Cookeville – Wilson Sporting Goods would like to congratulation Steve Vinson for 44 years of service. Steve started with Wilson on Oct. 3 1978. At the time, Wilson was located on Depot Street in Cookeville. Through his tenure Vinson has grown within the company and worked in positions from printing apparel, cutting baseballs and tennis covers to Lacing footballs and gloves. He is currently a valued member of The shipping department at Wilson.
ucbjournal.com
Roane State to host Virtual FAFSA Workshop on Oct. 19
Roane State Community College’s Financial Aid team is inviting current and potential students to a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop set for October 19, 2022. During the sessions, students will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with a financial aid expert to get their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filed accurately and timely.
indherald.com
No increase in bear harvest despite expanded hunt
Has an expansion of Tennessee’s bear hunting season increased the number of bears being harvested in Scott County?. So far, the answer is no. With less than two weeks remaining in the archery-only black bear hunt, only four bears have been harvested in Scott County, according to data from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
indherald.com
Freeze warning issued as cold airmass approaches East Tennessee
A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northern Cumberland Plateau region and all of East Tennessee for Monday night, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the mid 20s behind a cold front. The Freeze Warning was issued Sunday evening, ahead of what is...
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland fuel prices slightly higher than state average
Gas demands decline as recession fears weigh down oil market. Cookeville – Recession fears seem to be weighing down oil market expectations on a global level. Those fears led to a drop in the price of crude oil recently, according to aaa.com. Crude oil is down $7, and domestic gasoline demand decreased with fewer drivers filling up their tanks in the first half of October. However, market fear and a lack of oil demand may lead to lower prices at the pump.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home
A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly harboring a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools fines First Student school bus contractor almost $480,000
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools has fined the only company it's hired as a contractor to take kids to and from school. School officials confirmed for us on Monday that First Student has been fined almost $480,000. Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told us in an email on...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
WTVC
Father says 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City by family member; both families speak out
TRACY CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WTVCFOX
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital
Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SEES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 45 in a week’s time for a total of 18,432 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (The total reflects all positive cases since pandemic reporting began.) Deaths remained at 338 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Statewide, 84 more people died over a 7-day...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
murfreesboro.com
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
Comments / 0