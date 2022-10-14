ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Best Used Cars and SUVs for Every Budget

Here’s a summary of the latest revision Consumer Reports analysts have recently made with 35 used car pick finds ranging from a little over $20,000 to as low as just under $5,000 with an added bonus listing their reliability ratings for overall performance, major engine repairs, and fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Practically Nonexistent

As most are well aware by now, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco remains in high demand with loads of unfilled orders that carried over from the 2021 model year. With Ford limiting 2023 Bronco orders to carryover order holders and dealer stock only, that means that anyone else looking to purchase the SUV must head to a local dealer and hope that they have one in stock. Unfortunately for those folks, 2022 Ford Bronco dealer stock seems to be practically non-existent at the moment, according to the automaker’s September sales report.
RETAIL
moderncampground.com

Mercedes-Benz Vans Record 4% Increase In Global Sales For Q3

Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded a 4% increase in global sales for Q3 of 2022, selling almost 100,000 vans, despite the ongoing global challenges concerning the supply and logistics of parts. Privately positioned vans made the strongest contribution, with a 32% rise in sales which is 17,200 units for this period from...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Fall 2022 Release

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005362/en/ GoCo’s new enhanced UI (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
moderncampground.com

RVWA Shines Light On The Women Champions Of The RV Industry

Winners of the inaugural RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) Awards were announced last October 11 during the RVWA Education Symposium. It was presented in four categories, which are Trailblazer Award for Lifetime Achievement, Leader of Tomorrow Award, Champion of Women—Individual, and Champion of Women—Company. “From the initial planning...
TRAVEL
Insider

2022 Diversity and Compensation Report (UK)

The following is Insider's latest Diversity and Compensation Report (UK). It provides critical data that enables us to track our diversity and equity progress on an annual basis. The report looks at our UK workforce as of March 2022 as compared to March 2021. Any changes since that time (e.g., new hires, promotions, departures) will not be reflected in this report. (For the sake of simplicity, our compensation data does not weigh such factors as experience and/or area of focus.) As we've stated, our goal is to work towards progress over time. We know that diversity makes us stronger and better every day. We strive to be innovative and creative in how we attract, support, and develop talent from diverse backgrounds. This year, for the first time, we partnered with an outside law firm that specializes in DEI, Littler Mendelson, to help us better evaluate our diversity data on a year-over-year basis. Our goal is to provide insights and establish trend lines that will enable us to continue to make progress in our efforts.
ECONOMY
moderncampground.com

Service Canada to Assist in Employment Insurance for those Affected by Hurricane Fiona

Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec were hit hard by hurricane Fiona, and the government understands how vital Canada’s social safety net is for affected Canadians. “As communities in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec work to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, many will need to access key government services. Service Canada stands ready to assist those in need. Our thoughts remain with all Canadians dealing with the devastating impacts of this storm,” said Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development.
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

Hyundai Motor Increased Plug-In Car Sales In September 2022 By 37%

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in September amounted to 355,040 units, which is 24% more than a year ago. During the first nine months of the year, the company sold 2,895,128 vehicles (down 1.2%). The South Korean manufacturer is now not only...
RETAIL
moderncampground.com

Canadian Tourism Ministers Collaborate to Support Canadian Tourism Industry

Tourism ministers at federal, provincial, and territorial levels met in person in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada), for the annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM) meeting. According to a release, Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia Minister of...
WORLD
navalnews.com

BAE Systems Australia to Optimise Hobart-class Destroyers

The $155 million contract is the result of a competitive tender process which will support around 100 local industry jobs in the Sydney region. It is part of the Australian Government’s $200 billion investment in providing a secure, sustainable, continuous Australian naval shipbuilding and sustainment capability. Boosting industry capability is part of the Government’s focus on building a resilient and sovereign industrial base, and bolstering the security of the Indo-Pacific region.
