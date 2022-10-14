ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
techeblog.com

This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls

Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
HOME & GARDEN
tinyhousetalk.com

Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom

Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
architectmagazine.com

Deliver Indoor-Outdoor Spaces that Fulfill Client Desires

“People are happier when they can experience nature,” says Scott Welch, AIA, a certified passive house designer, LEED green associate, and principal with Washington, D.C.based–Torti Gallas + Partners. Even though happiness can be an intangible benefit of exceptional design, a recent scientific review of hundreds of research papers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
LONG BEACH, CA

