Garfield County, CO

Candidate commentary: Tom Jankovsky, Republican for Garfield County Commissioner District 1

I am asking for your support as I run for re-election as Garfield County Commissioner. As a third-generation Coloradoan, I know our county and state are rich with history, culture, natural beauty and I personally understand the importance of protecting the future of these great lands. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are our birthright in this beautiful county.
The Longevity Project: Traumatic Brain Injuries in the High Country

Editor’s note: This is the first of a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and Post Independent. Many individuals who experience traumatic brain injuries (TBI) undergo what is called perseveration, where they often repeat words or phrases. For Carbondale resident Darryl Fuller, 52, the word he clings to is “nature.”
Glenwood Springs plans for $100 million-plus budget for next year

Total budget of Glenwood Springs is $107 million, Acting City Manager Steve Boyd said. The city has already hosted a number of work sessions focusing on specific departments and funds; Boyd said that there will be an open session for members of the public to come and speak about the budget submittal at 5 p.m. before the council meeting next week.
