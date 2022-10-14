Read full article on original website
Candidate commentary: Tom Jankovsky, Republican for Garfield County Commissioner District 1
I am asking for your support as I run for re-election as Garfield County Commissioner. As a third-generation Coloradoan, I know our county and state are rich with history, culture, natural beauty and I personally understand the importance of protecting the future of these great lands. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are our birthright in this beautiful county.
In their words: A Q&A with the Garfield County Commission District 1 candidates
The Post Independent this week launches a series of question-and-answer format stories focusing on the local and regional candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 election. Ballots are to be mailed out to registered voters in Garfield County and across Colorado this week. Completed ballots are due by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
The Longevity Project: Traumatic Brain Injuries in the High Country
Editor’s note: This is the first of a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and Post Independent. Many individuals who experience traumatic brain injuries (TBI) undergo what is called perseveration, where they often repeat words or phrases. For Carbondale resident Darryl Fuller, 52, the word he clings to is “nature.”
Glenwood Springs plans for $100 million-plus budget for next year
Total budget of Glenwood Springs is $107 million, Acting City Manager Steve Boyd said. The city has already hosted a number of work sessions focusing on specific departments and funds; Boyd said that there will be an open session for members of the public to come and speak about the budget submittal at 5 p.m. before the council meeting next week.
