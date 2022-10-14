ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
BOSTON, MA
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!

Any dog mom or dad out there knows the crippling fear that comes when their fur child eats "something" off the floor. The fear only grows worse when after reaching into their mouth, you come up empty-handed. What did they swallow?? It could be chocolate, a tack, or maybe even a pill! What if it's stuck in their windpipe, and they start choking? What would you do?
BROCKTON, MA
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December

HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft

QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
QUINCY, MA
Cappy Birthday! Wellesley’s Captain Keith Marden turns 100

Has there ever been a better advertisement for making seafood a key part of your diet than Capt. Keith Marden celebrating his 100th birthday today at the Wellesley restaurant bearing his family name? Though on this day, a special birthday cake for the Captain courtesy of Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods was the food of choice (well, and the chowder and shrimp cocktail also offered to guests).
WELLESLEY, MA
City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week

The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
WATERTOWN, MA
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours

The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
FALMOUTH, MA

