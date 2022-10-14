Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
iheart.com
Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!
Any dog mom or dad out there knows the crippling fear that comes when their fur child eats "something" off the floor. The fear only grows worse when after reaching into their mouth, you come up empty-handed. What did they swallow?? It could be chocolate, a tack, or maybe even a pill! What if it's stuck in their windpipe, and they start choking? What would you do?
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond. The shutdown means...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December
HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
WCVB
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
The Swellesley Report
Cappy Birthday! Wellesley’s Captain Keith Marden turns 100
Has there ever been a better advertisement for making seafood a key part of your diet than Capt. Keith Marden celebrating his 100th birthday today at the Wellesley restaurant bearing his family name? Though on this day, a special birthday cake for the Captain courtesy of Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods was the food of choice (well, and the chowder and shrimp cocktail also offered to guests).
Police warn about kidnapping scam aimed at Boston Public Schools parents
BOSTON -- Boston Police have issued a warning after three separate incidents where Boston Public Schools parents received a call saying their child was kidnapped or endangered. The caller would demand the parent send money through Western Union, police said.The scammers had information about the child, including their name, and used it to convince the parent that the scam was real. Police advised parents to be careful about what they post publicly on social media. Also, talk to your kids about protecting their privacy online. Report any scams immediately if you receive a similar call. Don't respond to suspicious emails, calls, texts, or any urgent messages demanding money, especially through Western Union, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.
Work halts at Mattapan’s Ryan Park wading pool after neighbors object to project
Construction was set to begin on Saturday to transform the wading pool into a spray deck, but was canceled after community opposition. A plan to transform a popular Mattapan wading pool into a spray deck has been paused after opponents voiced frustration over the lack of community input. The Department...
Boston issues public health warning after sewage discharged into Boston Harbor
BOSTON — The city of Boston issued a public health warning Friday that sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. The Boston Public Health Commission said...
Watertown News
City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week
The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
NECN
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours
The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
