Jennifer Lopez and Ben Make their First Major Appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck made quite an entrance last night at their first red-carpet event as a married couple. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the guests at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 runway show held at the beautiful Huntington Library in San Marino, California. For the occasion, the...
Anna Delvey’s new life—and how she’s paying for $160 Ubers
As long as The Post is coming over for an interview and photo shoot, Anna “Delvey” Sorokin has a shopping list: Diet coke, garbage bags, water, paper towels. And could someone also pick up lunch? Then again, it’s not like she can run out to the bodega herself. The infamous German fraudster — who served four years in prison, only to be taken into ICE custody weeks after her 2021 release — has been on house arrest since she was set free on October 7. Her new East Village apartment is a step up from the Orange County detention center where she spent the...
Cartier’s New York City Mansion Undergoes a Dazzling Transformation
Like so many good stories, this one began at a dinner party. In 1917, socialite Maisie Plant was seated next to Pierre Cartier, scion of the esteemed jewelry house and architect of the brand’s American expansion. As legend has it Mrs. Plant cooed over the double strands of natural South Sea pearls she had ogled in the Cartier store window, lamenting she couldn’t possibly spend $1.5 million on a necklace. So savvy Mr. Cartier negotiated a trade: the pearls (and $100) in exchange for the Plant family’s Fifth Avenue manse—now the brand’s U.S. flagship.
Meet Matilda Djerf, the 25-year-old Swedish influencer who built a million-dollar fashion empire with no business plan
Before starting Djerf Avenue, Matilda Djerf worked as a fishmonger and at a juice bar. Each job made her realize she wanted to be her own boss.
Alisa Weilerstein review, Wigmore Hall – Bach’s cello suites sing and dance
Weilerstein’s tour de force performance of the six suites – spread across two concerts – was full of eloquence, colour and remarkable dynamic control
Prada makes history with first fine jewellery collection
"Jewellery is emotional," Timothy Iwata Durie, Prada's new jewellery director, tells me. We're speaking in Milan at the launch of Eternal Gold, the Italian fashion house's first fine jewellery collection – a line of luxurious, artisanal pieces made from recycled gold. "Our aim is to create an emotional journey – particularly through the made-to-order pieces – one that can continue throughout the lives [of our clients] and be passed on to their children."
Sarah Jessica Parker misses NYCB gala after ‘sudden, devastating family situation’
Sarah Jessica Parker, who was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, had to run out of the event at the last minute following what was described as a family emergency. A source who was in attendance at the gala tells Page Six that moments after the actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, she left again. We are told that, in a bizarrely dramatic moment, they announced from the stage that she had to pull out of the event because of a “sudden devastating family situation.” Reps for Parker...
Inside One Theater’s Challenge to Modernize the Opera
An Italian theater that has been around since 1829 is embarking on a challenge to modernize one of the oldest forms of entertainment: the opera. The magnificent Teatro Regio in Parma, Italy, is home to Festival Verdi, a four-weekend annual event that runs from mid-September to mid-October and celebrates the works of beloved Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi by showing both classic and reimagined versions of his works.
Anna Delvey Will Never Take the Subway, But She Might Start a Podcast
Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is ready to keep living her American dream—one expensive Uber ride at a time. The 31-year-old, now released on house arrest, complained to Page Six about the cost of living in New York and having to pay $160 for an Uber to visit her parole officer in Brooklyn. “Maybe I should take the subway? Hmmm. No,” she said. In true American fashion, the faux-heiress who inspired Netflix’s Inventing Anna is toying with the idea of starting a podcast. “I mean, not all of my ideas are illegal!” she told PageSix. She currently lives in a $4,250 one-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village. “New York is so expensive, it’s crazy,” she said. Sorokin is vying to get a visa so she can stay and work—perhaps on that podcast—in the U.S.. “Me staying and trying to fix this, it shows so much about my character,” she said. “I think it speaks louder than 1,000 words.”Read it at PageSix
Kaia Gerber nods to mother Cindy Crawford’s iconic beauty look
Kaia Gerber's resemblance to her mother Cindy Crawford is well versed, but there are times when the likeness is especially striking. Her look for yesterday's Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles was one of them. The 21-year-old's aesthetic referenced the Nineties supermodel (very 2022) in a sheer turtleneck top and draped skirt by Alaïa, a designer who helped define the fashion landscape of that decade – and for whom Crawford has been a longstanding muse. Gerber's beauty look spoke to the same story.
The Amazing Audacity of Anna Delvey
Raise a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, Anna Delvey is a free woman. We all know the story of Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin)—a Russian immigrant who posed as a German heiress and deceptively obtained lumps of cash in the pursuit of her dream, the Anna Delvey Foundation, a members-only arts club. The relentless grifter lived large in New York, reeking of money despite not having any. Luxury flexing is a complex thing, and Delvey aped the appearance of minimal, expensive restraint that only the truly affluent can get away with. Nowadays, the vibe has shifted toward the soft neutrals of The Row, but Delvey was a Le Coucou Philophile, the peak of 2010s aspirations. The idea that it was not funded by a trust, that the lifestyle of hotels and private jets and luxury riads was hollow as papier-mâché, is astounding.
A local’s guide to Copenhagen: Viking treasure, wild swimming and secret dancefloors
Full of fabulous architecture, waterways, parks and museums … No wonder it’s such a great place to live, says the Time Out Copenhagen author
Nellie Bly, a Woman Who Inspired Other Women
Nellie Bly is my hero, and I don’t say that often because, usually, my heroes let me down. Nellie Bly was born Elizabeth Cochran on 5th May 1864 in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. Her father was a laborer who went on to buy his own mill and make a considerable amount of money.
