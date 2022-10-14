ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children

The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended

The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
HEALTH
The Hill

Here are the states that ranked best in mental health

Ninety percent of adults in the U.S. think there is a mental health crisis. A new report ranks the states by prevalence of mental illness and access to mental health care. More than half of people experiencing mental illness aren’t getting treatment or care. In a recent poll from...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Act 382: A New Mental Health Law

Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die

Teen overdose deaths have never been higher in the US as young Americans are increasingly poisoned by the synthetic opiate fentanyl, even as fewer teens use drugs. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year - the vast majority were adults - but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses were teenagers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedCity News

Telehealth benefits need extension with 2 key guardrails, policy expert says

We may be nearing the edge of the “telehealth cliff,” which refers to the potentially abrupt elimination of pandemic-era virtual care benefits as the severity of Covid-19 abates nationwide. The federal policies that have allowed telehealth coverage and waived in-person clinician visit requirements for prescriptions are in jeopardy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill

The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ajmc.com

Dr Mark Fendrick Outlines IRA Provisions Targeting Prescription Drug Costs

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) contains provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate net prices for prescription drugs, but it remains to be seen whether this will translate into savings for beneficiaries, explained A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

