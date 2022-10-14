Read full article on original website
Anthony Fauci Says He Should Have Exercised More Caution In Delivering COVID Advice
"I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat the uncertainty of what we’re going through," Fauci said.
Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children
The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended
The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
90% of US adults say the United States is experiencing a mental health crisis, CNN/KFF poll finds
CNN — An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a new survey from CNN in partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation. Nine out of 10 adults said they believed that there’s a mental health crisis in...
Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
Here are the states that ranked best in mental health
Ninety percent of adults in the U.S. think there is a mental health crisis. A new report ranks the states by prevalence of mental illness and access to mental health care. More than half of people experiencing mental illness aren’t getting treatment or care. In a recent poll from...
Limits returning to telemedicine after COVID-19; doctor says practice is ‘so dated’
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
BBC
Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die
Teen overdose deaths have never been higher in the US as young Americans are increasingly poisoned by the synthetic opiate fentanyl, even as fewer teens use drugs. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year - the vast majority were adults - but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses were teenagers.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic...
khn.org
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
MedCity News
Telehealth benefits need extension with 2 key guardrails, policy expert says
We may be nearing the edge of the “telehealth cliff,” which refers to the potentially abrupt elimination of pandemic-era virtual care benefits as the severity of Covid-19 abates nationwide. The federal policies that have allowed telehealth coverage and waived in-person clinician visit requirements for prescriptions are in jeopardy...
Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill
The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ajmc.com
Dr Mark Fendrick Outlines IRA Provisions Targeting Prescription Drug Costs
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) contains provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate net prices for prescription drugs, but it remains to be seen whether this will translate into savings for beneficiaries, explained A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
'Every part of the system is broke.' Concerns rise over state of mental health in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Often when mental health episodes reach a breaking point, police are involved in what has likely already been a struggle for that person and loved ones. Sadly we've seen tragic outcomes for those suffering from mental illness: their death or the death of a loved one or police.
Walker Says Diabetics Should 'Eat Right' When Asked About Insulin Costs
Herschel Walker sparked controversy over Twitter after claiming during the Senate debate Friday that diabetics need to "eat right" for insulin to be effective.
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
