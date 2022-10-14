Read full article on original website
Related
She-Hulk’s Bonkers Ending Was The Perfect Capper For The Series, With A Wild Curveball For The Hulk
She-Hulk hasn't played by the MCU rules all season... so why should the finale be any different?
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Edits Season 6 Outro Following a Major Death
My Hero Academia is at the top of its game right now, and we have season six to thank for the turnaround. After a mixed fifth season, audiences knew Izuku and his friends would need an epic comeback this fall to make things up to fans. So far, the new season has done that in spades, and its shocking episode this week ended with an edit that still has fans tearing up.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi Honors Twice Via New Art
While My Hero Academia's villains can be deadly serious in their goals to destroy Hero Society and creating a world that is far more accommodating to them, the antagonist known as Twice can often be considered the comic relief in Shigaraki's gang. With the anime adaptation's latest episode, Twice has been given his most important moment in the series to date, so it should come as no surprise that the latest art from creator Kohei Horikoshi honors the duplicating villain.
Gizmodo
Trigun Stampede Looks Like a Gunslinging Good Time in New Trailer
A few months ago, the news broke that the fan-favorite 1998 anime Trigun (based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1996 manga of the same name) was getting a reboot courtesy of Beastars’ Studio Orange. Known as Trigun Stampede, the new show made itself distinct from the original right out the gate with a flashy 3D art style and wild new look for its hero, pacifist gunslinger Vash the Stampede. Now a new trailer shows off more of the upcoming series and introduces some of the characters Vash will cross paths with.
epicstream.com
Tokyo Revengers Teases Important Announcement on October 19
As fans eagerly wait for more info on Season 2 of the anime, an upcoming announcement happening on October 19 for Tokyo Revengers was recently teased via the series’ official social media account. Specifically, the tease was made via a Tweet on the show's official Twitter account. There, it...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 6 Ending, Explained
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner explains Serena Joy's shocking decision at the end of season 5 episode 6.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
otakuusamagazine.com
P.A. WORKS Has Original “Buddy Anime Project” in the Works
The folks behind shows like SHIROBAKO and Ya Boy Kongming! are getting ready to return with a new original series. This time it’s being billed as a “buddy anime project,” the official Twitter for which has launched as @BuddyD_project, and the main cast members have been revealed.
Nova could be Marvel’s next Special Presentation on Disney Plus
For years, we’ve heard that Marvel was working on a Nova project for the MCU. Some rumors said the character would debut in big crossovers like Avengers: Endgame, but that never happened. We’re now in the middle of the MCU Phase 4, and Marvel unveiled plenty of projects from Phases 5 and 6. But there’s still no Nova on Marvel’s schedule.
ComicBook
Netflix Debuts Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer
One of Netflix's most eclectic hit series is about to be back. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Season 2 of Warrior Nun, the action-adventure series that first premiered on the streamer in 2020. The series is based on the Manga novels of the same name, and became a surprise smash hit for the streaming service, quickly earning it a Season 2 renewal soon after. After a brief teaser trailer was released during Netflix's Geeked Week earlier this summer, this new trailer gives us the best look yet at what's in store for Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS, as they must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.
Disney threatens to bypass French cinemas unless release rules are relaxed
Disney is to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in French cinemas next month, but has warned that future blockbusters may go straight to its streaming service Disney+ unless France relaxes film distribution rules. There had been speculation that the Hollywood studio might bypass cinemas with one of the most eagerly...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Fear of God: 25 Years of The Exorcist Free Online
Cast: Mark Kermode Ellen Burstyn William O'Malley William Friedkin Max von Sydow. A behind-the-scenes retrospective made for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the classic horror film, The Exorcist. Includes interviews with Linda Blair and the other stars of the film, along with commentary from the director and writer on some of the deeper meanings behind the elements they used to terrify their audiences, and previously unreleased footage including make-up tests and deleted scenes.
Hulk introduces his son Skaar in She-Hulk finale
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s series finale ended with several surprise cameos in the episode - including Hulk’s son.After leaving for the alien trash planet Sakaar earlier on in the series, Hulk returns to attend a Banner family dinner with an unexpected guest - Skaar, portrayed by Wil Deusner.Skaar is the son of Bruce Banner and Caiera, a member of the Shadow People of Sakaar. He has most of the same powers as the Hulk, as well as the power to control earth and stone.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery Free Online
Cast: Joan Hickson Donald Pleasence Adrian Lukis Sophie Ward T. P. McKenna. While on vacation at a resort hotel in the West Indies, Miss Marple correctly suspects that the apparently natural death of a retired British major is actually the work of a murderer planning yet another killing. Is Miss...
Digital Trends
The scariest MCU characters ranked
The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
All-Time Favorite Monster Movies
Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.
Comments / 0