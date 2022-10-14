One of Netflix's most eclectic hit series is about to be back. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Season 2 of Warrior Nun, the action-adventure series that first premiered on the streamer in 2020. The series is based on the Manga novels of the same name, and became a surprise smash hit for the streaming service, quickly earning it a Season 2 renewal soon after. After a brief teaser trailer was released during Netflix's Geeked Week earlier this summer, this new trailer gives us the best look yet at what's in store for Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS, as they must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO