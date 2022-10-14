ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Wessex looks radiant in ditsy floral print dress and on-trend gold jewelry

By Lauren Hughes
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 2 days ago
The Royal Family have shared a touching image of Sophie Wessex's trip to Malawi, where she looks radiant in florals.

  • Yesterday, Sophie visited the Maganga Clinic in Malawi to meet beneficiaries of eye surgeries to mark World Sight Day and posed for pictures at the event.
  • Countess Sophie's floral dress is from British designer ME+EM, but it's currently sold out in the US and the UK.
  • In other royal news, Kate Middleton wears an elegant Astley Clarke necklace and affordable twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love.

Sophie Wessex wore British designer ME+EM on a recent royal engagement in Malawi.

The Countess of Wessex, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), visited Malawi to celebrate World Sight Day on Thursday 13 October during a tour of Malawi and Botswana.

During her visit, The Countess has seen first-hand the impact of the work undertaken by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. Launched in 2012, the Trust was launched with the aim to end avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth.

The Countess of Wessex's pretty summer dress sold out over the summer after Sophie was spotted wearing it in the UK and unfortunately hasn't been restocked.

However, this floral dress from Jigsaw is a great lookalike.

Sophie teamed the dress with on-trend gold jewelry, with thick hoops and a gold disc necklace. She's not the only royal to wear statement jewelry recently, with Kate Middleton pairing affordable Missoma earrings with the dreamiest silk pussybow blouse last week, and Duchess Camilla wearing quirky gold earrings that added a sophisticated edge to her outfit.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the photograph, praising Sophie for her ongoing work in Malawi.

"Seeing & hearing about Sophie’s work this week has been incredible, she’s such an asset to the Royal family," wrote one fan.

While another said, "The Countess of Wessex follows in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II with genuine grace, care & concern for the Malawian people & the Queen's legacy of choosing sight as a priority."

And a third wrote, "I have a lot of respect for HRH The Countess of Wessex, she does a lot of work without any fuss and makes her visits about subjects not about herself. Amazing work and she is such an asset to the RF. It is shocking to know that a billion people are suffering from avoidable blindness, so what an amazing achievement to Malawi in eliminating trachoma."

Those who commented on the picture also were keen to express their hopes for Sophie and Edward to be given the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles.

"Love Sophie and Edward! I hope they get the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles as they really deserve it," wrote one follower.

While another said, "Our wonderful Countess of Wessex. Hopefully to soon be the Duchess of Edinburgh???"

The picture was posted on the Royal Family's official Instagram page, alongside an informative caption, which read, “Only the people who lose their sight know how precious the gift of vision truly is. Today on World Sight Day, on behalf of everyone who has regained their ability to see, and the countless millions of people who will not suffer from blinding trachoma, we owe a dept of thanks to Her late Majesty for this incredible legacy, and we say ‘zikomo’. Zikomo for choosing sight as a priority, zikomo for supporting your communities, zikomo for helping Malawi see into the future.” – The Countess of Wessex

"The Countess of Wessex has celebrated #WorldSightDay (opens in new tab) today in Malawi as they become the first country in Southern Africa to eliminate trachoma. HRH, who has long championed the elimination of avoidable blindness, has been in Malawi and Botswana this week as @IAPB1 (opens in new tab) Global Ambassador.

"Worldwide, more than 1 billion people live with preventable sight loss and in 2012, the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust (QEDJT) was launched, with an aim to end avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth and beyond. During her time in Botswana and Malawi, The Countess has been able to witness first-hand the lasting impact and legacy of the work undertaken in Queen Elizabeth II’s name, and celebrate the remarkable progress that has been made, including meeting those who have benefited from life-changing surgery and pioneering eye care programmes.

"Read more about HRH’s trip and her work in this area via the link in our bio."

