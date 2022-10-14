ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 22

Alex Drake
2d ago

So, the black farmers are complaining about a program that ALREADY gives them 43% greater access to capital and grants than whites?

Reply(4)
8
barbara
14h ago

Cry me a fricken river. Really!!! It will never be enough for these racially motivated people. They will cry racism at every turn. But only because it pays. Stop rewarding them for crying “poor me!” Reward Everyone according to their work. Problem solved.

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon after Jan 6 contempt case

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
WUSA

Virginia Delegate says she will not push bill that penalizes parents who LGBTQ+ children who do not affirm their gender identity

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William) says she will not reintroduce a bill that would reportedly penalize parents who do not affirm their children's gender identity or sexual orientation. Her decision multiple reports that she planned to move forward legislation in the upcoming general assembly. Her...
VIRGINIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy