This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Android Authority

How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad

No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ConsumerAffairs

Target unveils season-long Black Friday deals, plus Deal of the Day

With holiday sales events already hosted by Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohl’s, many consumers may be wondering what’s actually left for the holiday season. With Black Friday still over a month away, what can shoppers look forward to?. For Target fans, the holiday shopping deals are slated to...
Digital Trends

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook

You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
laptopmag.com

Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event

October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Phone Arena

No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet

9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
CNET

Get a New 2022 65-Inch 4K TV for $500 Right Now (Save $300)

Fall is here, which means most of us are gearing up to host friends and family for holiday celebrations and game-day feasts -- not to mention settling in for more nights in as the days grow shorter and the weather cools. That's why you need to make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff so that you can stream all your favorite movies, shows and live sports.
