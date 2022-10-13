ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

eastvillagetimes.com

Darrion Trammell, the next, great Aztecs’ point guard

Darrion Trammell can score. Only five times in his 54 Division I games at Seattle University did he fail to reach double digits. Trammell matched those subpar games with the same number of 30-plus scoring performances, including a career-high 39 last March against Abilene Christian. He poured in 20 or more points on 22 occasions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he turned Seattle U into a winner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #22 San Diego State Aztecs

The San Diego State Aztecs and head coach Brian Dutcher have benefitted like no other from the extra year of player eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four fifth-seniors return for the team this season. They will be the favorites in a strong Mountain West. You can check out the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
palomar.edu

Palomar to Break Ground on New Football, Softball Stadiums on October 18

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palomar College football and softball stadiums. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. Palomar College will break ground on a new sports complex to include a 3,600+ seat football stadium, a 207-seat softball stadium, and various improvements to how visitors and fans will experience two of the college’s top athletics programs on campus.
SAN MARCOS, CA
sdvoice.info

Balboa Raiders Association Salutes Mr. Edward Smith

Balboa’s Raider Nation lost its longest-tenured Raider. Mr. Edward Smith, aka Smitty, served in multiple capacities for Balboa. He spent 32 uninterrupted years of service with one association. That’s really rare these days. He was definitely loyal to his soil. Mr. Smith was known for his no-nonsense approach...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's Chicken

Baba's Chicken currently has three locations, one in Riverside, one in Costa Mesa, and their newest location being in San Diego. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!

First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole

Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival

SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Gets 5 Years for Driving Into Crowd in Carlsbad — Twice

A 20-year-old Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison. John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his...
CARLSBAD, CA

