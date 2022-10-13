Read full article on original website
Darrion Trammell, the next, great Aztecs’ point guard
Darrion Trammell can score. Only five times in his 54 Division I games at Seattle University did he fail to reach double digits. Trammell matched those subpar games with the same number of 30-plus scoring performances, including a career-high 39 last March against Abilene Christian. He poured in 20 or more points on 22 occasions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he turned Seattle U into a winner.
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #22 San Diego State Aztecs
The San Diego State Aztecs and head coach Brian Dutcher have benefitted like no other from the extra year of player eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four fifth-seniors return for the team this season. They will be the favorites in a strong Mountain West. You can check out the...
Palomar to Break Ground on New Football, Softball Stadiums on October 18
Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palomar College football and softball stadiums. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. Palomar College will break ground on a new sports complex to include a 3,600+ seat football stadium, a 207-seat softball stadium, and various improvements to how visitors and fans will experience two of the college’s top athletics programs on campus.
Balboa Raiders Association Salutes Mr. Edward Smith
Balboa’s Raider Nation lost its longest-tenured Raider. Mr. Edward Smith, aka Smitty, served in multiple capacities for Balboa. He spent 32 uninterrupted years of service with one association. That’s really rare these days. He was definitely loyal to his soil. Mr. Smith was known for his no-nonsense approach...
What is hydro dipping? One National City man uses the technique to customize Padres merchandise
SAN DIEGO — Gil Gutierrez is originally from the Philippines and currently lives in National City. "I was born in Baguio City, Philippines. I came here when I was 10-years-old," said Guiterrez. He quit his job and is now following his true passion full-time in his garage. "All of...
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's Chicken
Baba's Chicken currently has three locations, one in Riverside, one in Costa Mesa, and their newest location being in San Diego. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.
Falcon royalty: Torrey Pines crowns homecoming king and queen
Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming on Sept. 30 with the halftime crowning of king and queen, seniors Andy Livingston and Grace Flanagan.
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
Authorities shut down Oceanside road due to flooding, sinkhole
Oceanside, CA–Authorities have shut down traffic for northbound Douglas Drive from Old River to North River Road after flooding caused a small sinkhole in the road in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon. Oceanside police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving calls of flooding in the streets.
Man shot in neck in Oceanside, airlifted to hospital
Police in Oceanside are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck early Monday morning.
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
2 killed in Boulevard-area car crash
Two men were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in collided with another car at an intersection in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.
One person killed in I-15 Traffic Collision
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Saturday after a traffic collision between two vehicles on Interstate 15 north and Dear Springs Road south.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Kroger to merge with Albertsons
Grocery giant Kroger announced it is buying Albertsons, a merger which will bring together the largest grocery chains in San Diego.
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
Man Gets 5 Years for Driving Into Crowd in Carlsbad — Twice
A 20-year-old Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison. John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his...
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
