Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup
Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
Gen Z climate activists throw soup over priceless van Gogh masterpiece
The 134-year-old painting was protected by a glazed frame which incurred “some minor damage,” according to a statement from the National Gallery.
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece
On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
BBC
Van Gogh's Sunflowers: Women deny damaging frame
Two women have denied causing criminal damage to the frame of one of Van Gogh's Sunflowers paintings. The masterpiece had soup thrown at it in the National Gallery on Friday. Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Lambeth, south-west London, pleaded not guilty when they appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.
Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting
Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests – which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign – both during protests in London on Friday.It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government’s approach to the environment.The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been causedKatie McFadden, defendingAnna Holland,...
Just Stop Oil protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at National Gallery
Activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.Two women wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square at about 11am on Friday morning (14 October) and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before glueing their hands to the wall.The painting, which has an estimated value of £72.5m and is made from oil on canvas, is protected by a glass cover.One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?“Are you...
iheart.com
Anti-Oil Protesters Splash Soup On Van Gogh Painting Worth Millions
A pair of anti-oil protesters were arrested on Friday (October 14) morning after splashing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting, which is on display at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters then glued themselves to the wall as security closed off the room with the...
papermag.com
Oil Protesters Throw Tomato Soup on Iconic van Gogh Painting
One of Van Gogh's most iconic works was covered in tomato soup by climate protesters. According to reports, the two women also glued themselves to the wall beneath the piece, similar to the other climate change protesters who've been doing the same thing around the world. The glue requiring specialists to remove them from the wall before being arrested by the London Metropolitan Police later saying that for “criminal damage and aggravated trespass.” A statement issued by the National Gallery confirmed to the publication that the $80.99 million artwork was "unharmed" as it was covered by glass. However, they said that there was "some minor damage to the frame."
Why A Legendary Van Gogh Painting Was Attacked With Tomato Soup
Quick, let's play a little word association game. We say "famous painting" and also "tomato soup" and you say ... "Andy Warhol," right? The godfather of pop art may be best known for the series of soup cans he painted which, in retrospect, reveal that Campbell's used to have a far more exciting product line 60 years ago than it does today. (Whatever happened to Pepper Pot, Chili Bean, Cream of Asparagus, and Scotch Broth, anyway?) Warhol's iconic tomato soup painting, in particular, seems to encapsulate the entire 1960s art scene.
