Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022:. Kroger and Albertsons on Friday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will merge. Once the deal is complete, which calls for Kroger to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons for $24.6 billion, the combined companies will be the largest private fleet in the grocery segment with nearly 2,400 tractors. Walmart, the largest retail carrier in the U.S., has just more than 10,000 tractors.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO