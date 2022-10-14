RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO