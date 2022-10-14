Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Bay News 9
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
Bay News 9
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
Bay News 9
Aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding under control. Some Central Florida counties are preparing a mosquito treatment plan after flooding from Hurricane Ian caused a recent spike. Mosquito Control officials...
Bay News 9
A discussion about Hurricane Ian recovery for rural communities
Hurricane Ian’s devastation, including leveled homes and businesses and flooded streets along Florida’s coastlines, are overwhelming and harrowing. While the bulk of citizens affected by this and many other hurricanes tend to be in heavily populated areas, an often overlooked and left out component is hurricanes’ impact in rural Florida.
Bay News 9
Local power crews aiding in Hurricane Ian relief and restorations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Craig Guthrie is a lineman supervisor for Duke Energy based in Clearwater, but over the past 12 days he has been on the ground on Pine Island, Florida’s biggest barrier island, where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. From tight...
Bay News 9
N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
Bay News 9
Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
Bay News 9
U.S. Dept. of Labor, Sysco Central Texas settle alleged hiring discrimination at New Braunfels distribution center
NEW BRAUFNELS, Texas — Following claims of hiring discrimination at Sysco Central Texas’ New Braunfels distribution warehouse, the company has agreed to go forward in an early settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. The report asserts that Sysco’s unfair recruitment practices at that facility affected 370 female and Black applicants.
Bay News 9
FEMA's 'cadre' of reservists helping Florida recover from Ian
Thousands of federal responders are on the ground in Florida to help communities recovering from Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. The destruction resulting from Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, will likely keep FEMA "on the ground for years, not weeks or months," Dr. Melissa Forbes, FEMA’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, told Spectrum News in a recent interview.
Comments / 0