49 state of mind
1d ago

There isn’t enough money in the world for me to live in communist Canada. The leader wears a dress 👗. But then I think our leader showered with his teenage daughter 😳🤦🏾 WTF HAPPENED TO MY COUNTRY

Narcity

Airbnb Revealed Canada's Coziest Cottages & The 6 In Ontario Are So Enchanting

If Ontario's painfully short summers have one upside, it's autumn. Not only does the season's colourful foliage elevate the entire province's Instagram for months, but it turns cottage trips into literal folk art paintings. On Thursday, Airbnb revealed its 2022 picks for the coziest cottages in Canada, and six of...
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppHere It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith

The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
Narcity

8 Vancouver Slang Words That Always Confuse Tourists, According To A Local

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When it comes to Canadian slang words, I've found that it really varies depending on the city you're in. Growing up in Vancouver my whole life, there are more than a few slang words for locations and things to do around the city.
