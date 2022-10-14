ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Axios

Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear

Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report

Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
ECONOMY
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

CPI Figures Show Inflation Remains Hot, Even After Fed’s Rate Hikes

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers today. This data indicated that CPI was up 0.4% month-over-month in September on a seasonally-adjusted basis, higher than the median forecast of 0.3%. Core CPI stood at 0.6% in September, above expectations of 0.4%. Over a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "extreme fear" zone ahead of the release of several earnings and inflation data. Core prices increased 0.6% in August with analysts expecting prices slowing to 0.4% for September. Overall prices might rise 0.2% in September following August's 0.1% gain. The...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Domino’s is betting that inflation will hurt delivery sales

Inflation will lead more consumers to opt against restaurant delivery in favor of making their meals at home. So says the restaurant industry’s leading delivery player, Domino’s Pizza. On Thursday, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain said that delivery sales will be harder to come by in the coming months as inflation continues to eat into the average consumer’s paycheck.
