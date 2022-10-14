Read full article on original website
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear
Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
Stubborn Inflation Continues Devouring Retail Sales as Consumers Grow Cautious
People are thinking twice before opening their wallets as inflation continues to run rampant, devouring retail sales in most categories last month and aligning with increases in the Consumer Price Index and causing even the wealthiest Americans to start fearing a recession. Retail purchases were mostly flat in September after...
CNBC
Consumer spending was flat in September and below expectations as inflation takes toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks
Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Coffee consumers, amid inflation, have new reasons to keep buying: Dunkin' Americas president
Record inflation has been taking a crack at many of America’s businesses and continuing to send prices for scores of products and services sky-high. In the month of September, inflation turned out to be hotter than expected, with an 8.2% increase year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Oil prices slip as IEA warns of global recession
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday amid concerns that rising inflation will dent fuel demand and as the International Energy Agency warned that the global economy may go into recession.
Saudi inflation rises to 3.1% in Sept on higher food prices
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's inflation rose to 3.1% in September, driven mainly by higher food prices, rents, and the rising cost of utilities, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher After September Inflation Shock
Stocks staged a major turnaround Thursday to end sharply higher, while the dollar whipsawed against its global peers and Treasury bond yields surged, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected reading for September inflation. The headline consumer price index for the month of September was estimated to have risen 8.2% from...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis.
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
tipranks.com
CPI Figures Show Inflation Remains Hot, Even After Fed’s Rate Hikes
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers today. This data indicated that CPI was up 0.4% month-over-month in September on a seasonally-adjusted basis, higher than the median forecast of 0.3%. Core CPI stood at 0.6% in September, above expectations of 0.4%. Over a...
Benzinga
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "extreme fear" zone ahead of the release of several earnings and inflation data. Core prices increased 0.6% in August with analysts expecting prices slowing to 0.4% for September. Overall prices might rise 0.2% in September following August's 0.1% gain. The...
Barrasso: High prices have become ‘entrenched in our economy’
Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.) on Thursday warned that high prices “have become entrenched in our economy” after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices increased 0.4 percent in September, a greater jump than expected. “High prices are not transitory,” Barrasso said, noting inflation has...
Wholesale Inflation Is Making Headlines — Here's What It Means for You
The cost of living is the highest it has been in 40 years. Everywhere you turn, there is news about rising inflation. Now, news outlets are talking about growing “wholesale inflation.”. Article continues below advertisement. What is wholesale inflation, and how does it impact you as a consumer? Let’s...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Domino’s is betting that inflation will hurt delivery sales
Inflation will lead more consumers to opt against restaurant delivery in favor of making their meals at home. So says the restaurant industry’s leading delivery player, Domino’s Pizza. On Thursday, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain said that delivery sales will be harder to come by in the coming months as inflation continues to eat into the average consumer’s paycheck.
