Read full article on original website
Related
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
The Best Month to Buy a House for a Good Price
A recent analysis reveals that October is the best month for homebuyers to get a good price.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
When will the car market return to normal?
Car prices skyrocketed during the pandemic. It's unlikely they'll drop significantly anytime soon, experts say.
Average price tag on a home hits new high in October despite mortgage rates jump
The average price tag on a home hit a new record high of £371,158 in October, but there are signs that some house hunters, particularly first-time buyers, are sitting it out after seeing mortgage rates surge. Across Britain, the average asking price on a home increased by £3,398 month-on-month,...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Heating bill warning as costs will rise by $1,200 this winter – one trick can cut your bill by 10%
OFFICIALS are predicting a colder-than-normal winter along with higher heating costs. The Energy Information Agency announced that heating costs for homes relying on natural gas will rise about $200 on average. This equates to about 28 percent and would boost most heating bills to about $930, the agency reported. Homes...
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Aviation International News
Sales Tracker JetNet Touts Market Briefing, Data Tools
Aircraft market data services powerhouse JetNet (Booth 1246) is highlighting the benefits of its customizable database access options and presenting its traditional State of the Market briefing covering new and preowned aircraft transaction activity at noon on Tuesday, October 18, at NBAA-BACE 2022. On the eve of the show, company...
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slid 3% in September from August and 0.1% from a year ago. Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark...
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Economists predict home prices will fall, even if the US avoids a recession
Soaring inflation has led to a slowdown in the US economy, though some measures stay strong. The Feds fight against inflationary pressure has greatly weakened housing activity. It means US home prices are now on a downward trajectory even if the economy avoids a recession. There's a strange dynamic happening...
Surging mortgage rates cool U.S. housing market
Home prices rose 43% in two years, but now in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. Danya Bacchus has more.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Signs the mortgage market is steadying as fixed rates remain static
Average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates have held steady for four days in a row, in signs that the home loans market could be steadying following the turmoil seen in recent weeks.Across all deposit sizes, the average rate offered on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has now remained the same for four days, at 6.47%, figures from Moneyfacts.co.uk show.The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate on the market has also remained the same for four days in a row, standing at 6.29% between Friday last week and Monday.The choice of mortgages has also remained broadly static in recent days, with 3,104 mortgage...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Zillow: First-Time Homebuyers Make Up Nearly Half The Market
They represent 45% of the market, up from 37% last year. Declining home values and a cooling housing market are two key factors giving first-time buyers an edge. First-time homebuyers have returned to the housing market, and those who can afford a home are finding success. In fact, the share of buyers purchasing a home for the first time has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, now representing 45% of all buyers.
30-Year Fixed Mortgages Nearly Jump To This (Not) Nice Round Number
The average rate on 30-year mortgages rose from 6.66% the previous week to 6.92% this week, Freddie Mac data showed on Thursday. It marks the highest reading for mortgage rates since 2002 and further indicates the rate depression that followed the Great Recession has come to an end. The Federal...
Comments / 0