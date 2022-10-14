Average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates have held steady for four days in a row, in signs that the home loans market could be steadying following the turmoil seen in recent weeks.Across all deposit sizes, the average rate offered on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has now remained the same for four days, at 6.47%, figures from Moneyfacts.co.uk show.The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate on the market has also remained the same for four days in a row, standing at 6.29% between Friday last week and Monday.The choice of mortgages has also remained broadly static in recent days, with 3,104 mortgage...

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO