ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Issues Statement After Latest Deshaun Watson Allegation

Just when we thought all of the off-the-field issues with Deshaun Watson were finally done for good, a new allegation has emerged. A new sexual misconduct civil suit has been filed against Watson for an incident that took place during a massage in 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after settling on a punishment with the NFL for previous near-identical allegations.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy