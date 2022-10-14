ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals

The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Saints lead Bengals 20-14 at halftime

The Saints and Bengals put together an entertaining first half, with New Orleans taking a 20-14 lead into halftime. New Orleans took advantage of a Cincinnati fumbled punt return with receiver Tre’Quan Smith catching an 18-yard touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton to give New Orleans an early 7-0 lead.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'He was all over the field.' Milford DB leaves lasting impression on ECC's rushing leader

The fall season of high school sports is in full swing. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football and volleyball players made submissions.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy