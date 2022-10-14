Read full article on original website
Related
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara sued for $10 million over alleged Las Vegas beating
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was sued Friday by the man Kamara and three others are accused of assaulting in February outside of a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. In an Orleans Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks $10 million in damages, Darnell Greene Jr., of...
I-Team: New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, but why now?
The FOX 8 I-Team just did some digging into the story behind yet another lawsuit filed against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct.
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26
WDSU
New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against Bengals
The New Orleans Saints have announced who will start at quarterback this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Head Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton will start Sunday in the Dome against Joe Burrow's Bengals. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in...
Jonah Williams shows ‘encouraging’ progress, Tee Higgins questionable: Bengals vs. Saints injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s final injury report of the week is a lot less cluttered than the one the Saints put out on Friday afternoon. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable. Coach Zac...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals
The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
East-West Shrine Bowl returns to Allegiant Stadium during Pro Bowl week 2023
The college football East-West Shrine Bowl will precede a revamped NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
NOLA.com
Saints TE Adam Trautman goes down with injury in unusual moment prior to the snap vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals for about a quarter after crumbling to the turf just prior to a snap in the first half. Trautman was preparing to cross behind QB Andy Dalton, but only managed a step or two before going...
NBC Sports
Saints lead Bengals 20-14 at halftime
The Saints and Bengals put together an entertaining first half, with New Orleans taking a 20-14 lead into halftime. New Orleans took advantage of a Cincinnati fumbled punt return with receiver Tre’Quan Smith catching an 18-yard touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton to give New Orleans an early 7-0 lead.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CBS Sports
Saints vs. Bengals: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Cincinnati Bengals are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Caesars Superdome. The Bengals have a defense that allows only 17.8 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.
'He was all over the field.' Milford DB leaves lasting impression on ECC's rushing leader
The fall season of high school sports is in full swing. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football and volleyball players made submissions.
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
Comments / 0