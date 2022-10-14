Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 dead 1 injured in Pittsburgh shootingkandelPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss
The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
CBS Sports
How to watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Buccaneers have a defense that allows only 16.6 points per game, so Pittsburgh's offense will have their work cut out for them.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
3 Players at Heart of Browns Disappointing Defense
Three players the Cleveland Browns had high hopes for entering the 2022 season are at the heart of the defensive issues.
Browns vs. Patriots: Picks for Sunday’s Week 6 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns continue their brief homestand on Sunday, hosting the Patriots. Both teams are 2-3 and desperate for a win. The Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with games in Baltimore and at home against Cincinnati on the horizon. The Patriots are last in the AFC East but could potentially gain some ground with the Dolphins playing their third-string quarterback against Minnesota and the Bills playing Kansas City.
Rob Gronkowski returns . . . to Fox Sports' NFL coverage
Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, but not quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping. The Bucs’ former tight end is joining Fox Sports’ game-day coverage, both parties confirmed Saturday night. Gronk retired for the second time this past offseason, after two seasons with...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Tom Brady set for Bucs-Steelers matchup, heads for Acrisure Stadium
Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers on Saturday after spending Friday night in New York City celebrating Robert Kraft's wedding with a few former teammates.
Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend
Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NFL・
NFL picks, Week 6: Betting picks for winners, spread, total in remaining games
Week 6 began with a stinker of a game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. The Commanders won 12-7 despite the Bears getting inside the five-yard line three times. They managed to get no points in those three trips. With the Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans on their bye...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Patriots-Browns Clash in Cleveland
The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a critical Week 6 matchup for both teams. Each squad heads into the game with a 2-3 record looking to get back to .500. New England dominated the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5 and will be hoping to start a winning streak going into the middle of the regular season. However, the Browns suffered only a two-point loss to a talent-stacked LA Chargers last week.
Bucs’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka just wants to connect with One More Child
TAMPA — Joe Tryon-Shoyinka steered the Toyota sedan slowly and parked it just a few feet from Kenitra Lofton, a single mom in Hillsborough County with six children who tearfully took the keys from the Bucs linebacker. The car was a gift through a donor to One More Child,...
Kraft Has Surprise Wedding With Brady, Pats Greats Present
The stars were out in New York City on Friday night.
Comments / 0