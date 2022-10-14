ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss

The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: Picks for Sunday’s Week 6 game from cleveland.com staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns continue their brief homestand on Sunday, hosting the Patriots. Both teams are 2-3 and desperate for a win. The Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with games in Baltimore and at home against Cincinnati on the horizon. The Patriots are last in the AFC East but could potentially gain some ground with the Dolphins playing their third-string quarterback against Minnesota and the Bills playing Kansas City.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout

What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend

Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots-Browns Clash in Cleveland

The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a critical Week 6 matchup for both teams. Each squad heads into the game with a 2-3 record looking to get back to .500. New England dominated the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5 and will be hoping to start a winning streak going into the middle of the regular season. However, the Browns suffered only a two-point loss to a talent-stacked LA Chargers last week.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy