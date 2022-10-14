ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says

Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Daily Mail

Mortgage rates hit 20-year high of 6.92%: Amount banks are prepared to lend average buyer has fallen $100,000 since January to $343,000 (which would get you a trailer in LA)

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than 20 years this week and are likely to climb even further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
CNET

I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
Benzinga

Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
Money

30-Year Mortgage Rates

When it comes to financing your home there are tons of options. But as far as loan duration is concerned, the possibilities mostly come down to two: the 30-year term and the 15-year term. The overwhelming majority of people who take on a mortgage opt for 30-year loans since longer...
TheStreet

BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Benzinga

Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bank of America BAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $1.74 billion from...
