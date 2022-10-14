Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says
Stocks won't plunge 20% like Jamie Dimon predicted, Goldman Sachs' global stock strategist told CNBC. That's because financial conditions like private-sector balance sheets remain strong. But stocks haven't found a bottom yet, and more downside is to be expected until interest rates or inflation peak, Peter Oppenheimer said. Jamie Dimon's...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
US stocks fall to cap off rocky week as traders weigh bank earnings and stubbornly high inflation
US stocks fell Friday, giving up early gains and failing to build on the sharp rally that occurred in the previous session. Inflation expectations among consumers rose for the first time since March, data showed Friday. Top Wall Street banks posted mixed third-quarter earnings results. US stocks slumped on Friday,...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Mortgage rates hit 20-year high of 6.92%: Amount banks are prepared to lend average buyer has fallen $100,000 since January to $343,000 (which would get you a trailer in LA)
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than 20 years this week and are likely to climb even further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
30-Year Mortgage Rates
When it comes to financing your home there are tons of options. But as far as loan duration is concerned, the possibilities mostly come down to two: the 30-year term and the 15-year term. The overwhelming majority of people who take on a mortgage opt for 30-year loans since longer...
BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks
Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Bank of America posts a Q3 earnings beat as it cashes in on higher interest rates and strong demand for loans
The bank's net interest income soared 24%, but its non-interest income slumped 8% due to lower fees from investment banking and asset management.
Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of America BAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $1.74 billion from...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
