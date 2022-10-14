Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals.
Impacts of Biden’s presidential pardons on marijuana legalization in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he would be pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, urging governors across the country to do the same with regard to state offenses, leaving questions about what the executive action means for Virginia. “Sending people...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in Pennsylvania Senate race: poll
Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is narrowing in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The survey found that 45 percent of likely Pennsylvania general election voters backed Fetterman while 43 percent supported Oz, falling within the...
Fetterman accidentally raises stakes for lone Senate debate with Oz
John Fetterman’s struggle to navigate an interview with NBC News this week has raised the stakes for his lone Senate debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz later this month. It has also put his campaign at something of a crossroads. The Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania has spent months...
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
WRDW-TV
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help
Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Washington Examiner
Biden's low approval hasn't sunk Democrats in midterms
The case of the curious 2022 midterm elections should be a straightforward affair. President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are lousy — better than they used to be, but still lousy. Inflation is still sky-high. Oh, sure, prices of household goods are climbing slower than earlier in the year. But they are still gracing the stratosphere. And lest it be forgotten, this is the issue that voters, especially the all-important independent voters, care most about. Add in rising crime and a porous Southern border and Nov. 8 should be an absolute disaster for the Democratic Party.
Northern Michigan Reaction to President Biden’s Pardon for Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana. The pardon comes as a relief to many across the country and right here in northern Michigan. “If you go back in the day to see what cannabis was used for. There’s so many good things...
Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana
President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Opines On Biden's Federal Cannabis Possession Pardon
A week after President Joe Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level cannabis possession convictions Governor Charlie Baker said no thanks, he'd stick with Massachusett's current system. Why?. Baker, who initially declined to say what he would do during his remaining months as governor, pointed to a 2018...
Biden Takes Welcome, but Very Limited, Steps Towards Marijuana Legalization
Yesterday, the White House announced two incremental steps towards loosening federal marijuana prohibition. President will pardon "all current United States citizens and lawful permanent residents who committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana in violation of the Controlled Substances Act." In addition, he has directed the Attorney General and the Department of Health and Human Services to study whether marijuana should be removed from the list of Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). If marijuana is removed from Schedule I (a decision which the CSA leaves to the executive), penalties for possession and distribution would be reduced.
President Biden Announces Pardons And Other Action On Federal Marijuana Reform
The president ordered “a full and unconditional pardon” for all U.S. citizens and permanent residents previously convicted of simple possession of marijuana at the federal level and in D.C. The post President Biden Announces Pardons And Other Action On Federal Marijuana Reform appeared first on NewsOne.
POLITICO
Fetterman campaign to Dem super PAC: Drop dead
Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge. On Twitter and over email, Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, laid into...
Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin aims for historic win in deep-red Utah
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Evan McMullin says he knew he needed to step up his efforts to prevent a crumbling of the nation's democracy. The latest: Now, nearly two years after the harrowing events at the Capitol, McMullin, a former CIA officer, is preparing for the most consequential race of his life.
Philadelphia City Council to vote on permanent 10 p.m. curfew for minors
Philadelphia City Council could vote this week on permanently imposing a 10 p.m. curfew on minors over 13. The bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, sees it as a public safety measure amid surging youth gun violence.
Itnyre: Respect teachers as experts in their field
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a "My Turn" commentary in response to recent columns by Indiana state Sen. Jeff Raatz in the Palladium-Item. Additional commentary from candidates and letters to the editor related to the Midterm election have been suspended until after Nov. 8. My name is Dr. Ron Itnyre and I am a public-university educator running for State Senate, District 27. I would like to comment on the educational statements that my opponent, Sen. Jeff Raatz,...
Comments / 0