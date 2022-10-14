ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
WRDW-TV

Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Washington Examiner

Biden's low approval hasn't sunk Democrats in midterms

The case of the curious 2022 midterm elections should be a straightforward affair. President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are lousy — better than they used to be, but still lousy. Inflation is still sky-high. Oh, sure, prices of household goods are climbing slower than earlier in the year. But they are still gracing the stratosphere. And lest it be forgotten, this is the issue that voters, especially the all-important independent voters, care most about. Add in rising crime and a porous Southern border and Nov. 8 should be an absolute disaster for the Democratic Party.
AL.com

Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana

President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
Reason.com

Biden Takes Welcome, but Very Limited, Steps Towards Marijuana Legalization

Yesterday, the White House announced two incremental steps towards loosening federal marijuana prohibition. President will pardon "all current United States citizens and lawful permanent residents who committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana in violation of the Controlled Substances Act." In addition, he has directed the Attorney General and the Department of Health and Human Services to study whether marijuana should be removed from the list of Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). If marijuana is removed from Schedule I (a decision which the CSA leaves to the executive), penalties for possession and distribution would be reduced.
POLITICO

Fetterman campaign to Dem super PAC: Drop dead

Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge. On Twitter and over email, Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, laid into...
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Itnyre: Respect teachers as experts in their field

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a "My Turn" commentary in response to recent columns by Indiana state Sen. Jeff Raatz in the Palladium-Item. Additional commentary from candidates and letters to the editor related to the Midterm election have been suspended until after Nov. 8. My name is Dr. Ron Itnyre and I am a public-university educator running for State Senate, District 27.  I would like to comment on the educational statements that my opponent, Sen. Jeff Raatz,...
