Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
survivornet.com
Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial
AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
Healthline
How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer
A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
MedicalXpress
Unvaccinated cancer patients with COVID seven times more likely to die than comparable patients without COVID
Unvaccinated adult cancer patients with COVID were found to be seven times more likely to die from any cause of death than unvaccinated adult cancer patients who were not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a population study from the Regenstrief Institute. The researchers studied adult cancer patients, whose cancer...
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
ajmc.com
Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
docwirenews.com
S-1, Irinotecan, and Oxaliplatin in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
In a phase 1b trial, researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of combined S-1, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (S-IROX) for first-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. According to the study’s lead author, Akihiro Ohba, the combination regimen had a promising efficacy and manageable safety profile. The findings were published in the European Journal of Cancer.
At Higher Doses, Otonomy's OTO-413 Shows No Clinical Benefit In Hearing Loss
Otonomy Inc OTIC announced that the clinical evaluation of higher doses for OTO-413 (0.75 mg and 1.50 mg) in patients with hearing loss demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement. These results contrast the positive clinical signal observed with 0.3 mg OTO-413 versus placebo in the previous Phase 1/2 and Phase 2a...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 outcomes among individuals with common variable immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in the Frontiers in Immunology, researchers evaluated the outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID). Background. The clinical course of COVID-19 in people with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) has been debated compared to that in the general public....
Black Hills Pioneer
Median Stigma Score 31.7 for Hispanic Persons With HIV
THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hispanic persons with HIV have a median stigma score of 31.7, and almost one-quarter report experiencing health care discrimination, according to research published in the Oct. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mabel...
targetedonc.com
Sequential Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Shows OS Benefit in BRAF+ Melanoma
Three different sequencing schemas for immunotherapy followed by targeted therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma have shown positive survival outcomes and safety consistent with results from prior studies. Findings from the phase 2 SECOMBIT trial (NCT02631447) show sequential immunotherapy of ipilimumab (Yervoy) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) followed by the targeted...
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
Proprietary Psychedelic Readies For Trials Targeting Neurologic And Brain Disease
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
neurologylive.com
Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE Study of LRRK2 Inhibitor BIIB122 Initiated in Parkinson Disease
Similar to the recently commenced phase 2b LUMA study, BIIB122, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2, will be evaluated in a cohort of 400 individuals with genetically mutated Parkinson disease. Dosing for the large-scale, phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT05418673) evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 (Biogen/Denali Therapeutics), an...
Healthline
Overview of Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial results for lecanemab are a significant step for Alzheimer's, but not a historic breakthrough
Partner companies Eisai and Biogen recently announced promising clinical trial results for their new Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Over 18 months, patients treated with lecanemab experienced slower symptom progression than the placebo group. These results have been described as a 'historic moment for dementia research'—but what do they really mean for patients?
Comments / 0