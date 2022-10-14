ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
CANCER
cgtlive.com

Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient

Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial

AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
CANCER
Healthline

How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer

A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
CANCER
curetoday.com

First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia

Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

S-1, Irinotecan, and Oxaliplatin in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

In a phase 1b trial, researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of combined S-1, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (S-IROX) for first-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. According to the study’s lead author, Akihiro Ohba, the combination regimen had a promising efficacy and manageable safety profile. The findings were published in the European Journal of Cancer.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 outcomes among individuals with common variable immunodeficiency

In a recent study published in the Frontiers in Immunology, researchers evaluated the outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID). Background. The clinical course of COVID-19 in people with inborn errors of immunity (IEI) has been debated compared to that in the general public....
IMMIGRATION
Black Hills Pioneer

Median Stigma Score 31.7 for Hispanic Persons With HIV

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hispanic persons with HIV have a median stigma score of 31.7, and almost one-quarter report experiencing health care discrimination, according to research published in the Oct. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mabel...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Sequential Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy Shows OS Benefit in BRAF+ Melanoma

Three different sequencing schemas for immunotherapy followed by targeted therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma have shown positive survival outcomes and safety consistent with results from prior studies. Findings from the phase 2 SECOMBIT trial (NCT02631447) show sequential immunotherapy of ipilimumab (Yervoy) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) followed by the targeted...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers

Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
CANCER
neurologylive.com

Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE Study of LRRK2 Inhibitor BIIB122 Initiated in Parkinson Disease

Similar to the recently commenced phase 2b LUMA study, BIIB122, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2, will be evaluated in a cohort of 400 individuals with genetically mutated Parkinson disease. Dosing for the large-scale, phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT05418673) evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 (Biogen/Denali Therapeutics), an...
SCIENCE
Healthline

Overview of Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial results for lecanemab are a significant step for Alzheimer's, but not a historic breakthrough

Partner companies Eisai and Biogen recently announced promising clinical trial results for their new Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Over 18 months, patients treated with lecanemab experienced slower symptom progression than the placebo group. These results have been described as a 'historic moment for dementia research'—but what do they really mean for patients?
HEALTH

