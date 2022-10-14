Few things are as American as the Ford Mustang, but the original pony car has now been around for almost sixty years. With six generations under its belt, the Blue Oval has found ways to up its game with the launch of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang recently. This comes at a time when many manufacturers are focused on cutting down on emissions-heavy power plants, so the automaker seemingly flies in the face of that by giving us the V8-powered Mustang GT in both coupe and convertible guises with more power than ever before. And with edgy new styling and an interior to wow the younger crowd, the drop-top Mustang will likely sell in high numbers. Internally dubbed the S650, it might only be a heavily revised version of the old car, but that won't diminish its light at all in a world where combustion is a four-letter word for all but the most committed gearheads.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO