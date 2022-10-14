ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

One Illinois city has welcomed 1,856 migrants

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to […]
CHICAGO, IL

