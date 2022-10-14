Read full article on original website
Illinois Residents Have Less Than a Month Left to Submit a Claim in the Class-Action Snapchat Settlement
There's less than a month left for Illinois residents who have used Snapchat since November 2015 to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company. Those wishing to file a claim to receive a payment have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to do...
First openly gay Illinois senator: Coming out 'brought me closer to the people around me’
State Sen. Mike Simmons, the first openly gay member of the Illinois Senate, talked about his experience Tuesday, which was National Coming Out Day. Simmons, of Chicago’s North Side, said he hopes to be an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community.
One Illinois city has welcomed 1,856 migrants
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to […]
Weatherman Sorensen, attorney King face off to join US Congress
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen faces a daunting challenge in his first foray into big-time politics as he campaigns to succeed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in November 2020 nearly unseated Bustos, who ultimately won seven straight elections before...
Herald & Review
Rochford, Curran vie for open seat on Illinois Supreme Court 2nd District
SPRINGFIELD — Two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court are up for vote on Nov. 8, and the outcomes of those races could flip the state’s high court from a Democratic majority to a Republican one for the first time in more than 50 years. In the 2nd...
