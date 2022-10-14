Read full article on original website
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Jack Skellington’s loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
Every Duffy & Friends Winter Twinkling Town Food & Souvenir Item Coming to Tokyo DisneySea
Although the merchandise doesn’t go on sale until November 14, you can chow down on a few delicacies as well as take home souvenir items with your meal during Duffy & Friends Winter Twinkling Town at Tokyo DisneySea starting November 7!. Cape Cod Cook-Off First Prize Set – ¥1380...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disney Springs Bakery Reportedly Exposed for Rotten Food & Employee Discrimination
Walt Disney World Resort is known for its delicious bites and sips spread throughout the property. From Disney Parks to Resorts, and Disney Springs, there is no way for Guests to go hungry. But, a Disney Springs bakery is reportedly being exposed for serving rotten food and employee discrimination. Disney...
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week
With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
A Hidden GRAPE Churro Is Coming to Disney World for a Limited Time
If you enjoy a sugary sweet treat, you might be one of the many fans who love Disney’s famous churros!. One of the many places you can find these delicious snacks is at Sunshine Churros in Disney Springs, and to celebrate Halloween they just released a brand new churro!
Beignet-Scented Loungefly Ear Headband Now Available at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Think you can only enjoy the smell of freshly baked beignets at Café Orleans? Think again! Now you can revel in that delicious scent while wearing a beignet-scented ear headband by Loungefly. We found these tasty ear headbands at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans Square at Disneyland.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/8/22 (Christmas Spirit Jersey, Holiday Weekend Crowds, TRON Lightcycle Run Update, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal Greetings from Magic Kingdom! It is a holiday weekend, and we expect the parks to be crowded today. As always, we will be on the hunt for all the new things we can find. We also plan on checking on the TRON Lightcycle / Run construction. Let’s get started.
NEW ‘Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ Hollywood Tower Hotel Shirt Drops In
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Hollywood Tower Hotel T-shirt is available at Tower Hotel Gifts, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As we noted earlier this year, most merchandise for the attraction no longer features “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees.
Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month
Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
More Steel Framing Added to the Former Entrance of Shrek 4-D for ‘Villain-Con’ at Universal Studios Florida
Last month we showed you an update to the entrance of the former Shrek 4-D building at Universal Studios Florida. Now it looks like more steel in being added to the frame. Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D attraction closed in January and signage was removed last February. Now a new steel frame has been erected at the entrance of the former attraction.
New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not like him when he’s angry, but you’ll love him when he’s cute! That’s right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...
