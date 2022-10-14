ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses

Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Hill

Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended

The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Death of Son Reinforces Flu Vaccination Message

Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Researcher: 'The Levees Have Broken' at Emergency Departments

New studies show increased boarding of patients in emergency departments and more patients leaving emergency rooms without being seen. — Hospital emergency departments have been under severe strain during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a pair of new research articles. The new studies examine boarding of patients in emergency...
HEALTH SERVICES
AOL Corp

Hospitals are bracing for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
HEALTH SERVICES
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

Closures of children’s hospitals and floors leaves pediatric care in a precarious position; Jewish women in Kentucky sue over abortion laws citing religious freedom; 36% of counties in the United States are without obstetric care or obstetric providers. Children’s Hospital Closures May Restrict Care Access. Pediatric units are...
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
verywellfamily.com

Are Ultrasounds Safe for Babies?

Most pregnant people expect to get at least one ultrasound as part of their prenatal care. But even though ultrasounds are standard, some parents experience reservations about them. They may wonder if they’re actually safe for their growing babies, and whether there are risks to getting multiple ultrasounds during pregnancy. They may also be unsure if all types of ultrasounds are equally safe.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

