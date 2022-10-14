ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

SUV flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022

Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hindu temple in Warrick County opens

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022

Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect

Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
PRINCETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy