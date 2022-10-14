Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022
Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
Vanderburgh County Indiana Road Closed After Truck Becomes Stuck in Tunnel
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a road on the north side of the county has been closed after a truck got stuck passing through the tunnel of a railroad overpass. Too Tall To Fit. It appears, based on the photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via...
Hindu temple in Warrick County opens
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16. This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To […]
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
wbiw.com
Gasoline prices have fallen in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.5 cents...
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
