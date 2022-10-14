Ant Anstead Responds To Criticism After Ex Christina Hall Called Him Out For 'False Information'

(Image credit: Discovery+/People TV)

The court battle and public war of words between Ant Anstead and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, that began in late April when he attempted to get full legal custody of their young son has been heating up over the past several weeks. While the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host’s bid for custody of their now 3-year-old child, Hudson London, was quickly denied, he’s maintained that the Christina on the Coast star has “exploited” the boy in “numerous paid promotions.” Now, after getting a lot of heat because his ex said he was using “false information” against her, he’s responding to his critics.

How Did Ant Anstead Respond To Those Critical About His Words For Christina Hall?

Though the HGTV star seems to have worked through co-parenting issues with Tarek El Moussa (her first ex-husband) and his new wife, the same cannot be said when it comes to her master mechanic ex. He took a few weeks off of posting pictures of the boy, but returned to Instagram recently with shots of them enjoying some time with Anstead’s dad. The photos garnered a number of negative comments, however, and he responded to several of them.

When one person said “you deserve all the shade you get” and wondered how his parents’ public fight would affect Hudson once he’s old enough to read about it online, his dad replied:

He will read the private letter I wrote her on April 21st a week before I stepped up for him. She's had 25 weeks to agree to not exploit him. She finally has x

This appears to be in direct reference to a post shared by Hall (whose new husband spoke up for her) not long ago. After he made it clear that he didn’t like his son’s mother putting their child in paid social media posts or in her shows, she told followers in early October that she’d “no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.” The soon-to-be star of Christina in the Country noted that this was because Anstead’s “manipulation tactics” had made her “mentally exhausted” and “had [a] great impact on me and my household.”

Many responded to his photos by saying it was “unfair” that he’s posting pictures of Hudson while taking legal action against the former Flip or Flop host for doing the same thing, and that he was a “hypocrite” and “two-faced” for doing so. That led to him explaining a few times that “She can post as many as she likes 🥰 x,” likely meaning that his real concern wasn’t family moments like the one he showed, but anything used for promotional means. But, that led to other comments which put a spotlight on his posts of the child with Radford luxury cars, a brand that he’s involved with professionally, to which he replied:

No one buys a $500k supercar because hudzo was in a picture. I even kept him out the TV show (despite being asked many times).

If the TV host continues to post pictures of his son, it seems pretty clear that he’ll have to respond to negative comments. But, with his ex having decided to stop posting photos of Hudson at all, it looks like his remaining concerns about her parenting are over, and that’s the best for everyone involved.