explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Damage to Gas Well in Oliver Township
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding damage to a gas well in Oliver Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that an unknown person or persons caused damage to a gas well near 2983 River Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.
Police: Brookville man threatens to shoot troopers, judge after being arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man who made threats to shoot troopers and a judge while he was at the police station is now behind bars, police report. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Frank Emmell, 64, told troopers that he was going to “shoot you all” in the face and chest with a gun. He […]
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Fourth man accused of luring ‘teen’ in Clearfield County by ‘predator’ group, police say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say the “814 Pred Hunters” group claimed he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old, making him the fourth person in less than a month to be accused by the group. According to court documents, 38-year-old David Palmgren, of […]
Man arrested in Altoona overdose death found hiding at rehab center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested Tuesday at a rehab facility in Cambria County after he was accused of causing an overdose death in Altoona. According to a post by Altoona police, officers were sent to a home at the 1600 Block of 12 Street on April 14 for an individual who died […]
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
Clearfield County woman pleads guilty in multi-county meth bust
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust. Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. […]
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woodland Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Cassandra Wallace, age 37, of Woodland, Pa., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eleven of the...
2 suspects arrested in Arnold shooting, high-speed chase jailed without bail; driver still being sought
A man and woman accused of shooting into a passing car in Arnold on Monday before leading police from several departments on a chase that reached 100 mph are in jail after a magistrate denied bail at their arraignment Tuesday morning. Tishan Lowe Jr., 30, of the 1000 block of...
Charges dropped against man accused of threatening ex-coworkers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed. After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test. According to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Experiences ‘Coughing Fit,’ Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Collides With Mailbox
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Sunday evening on State Route 219 after a driver suffered a “coughing fit.”. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
WJAC TV
One person hospitalized following late night shooting in Johnstown's West End, JPD says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night in the West End section of the city. Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chandler Ave., near Seminary Lane, around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Controversy brewing in Boggs Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Police seeking two people for using stolen credit card at Altoona Best Buy
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved with using a stolen credit card in Blair County. State police in Hollidaysburg wrote in a press release, that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a Hispanic man stole a woman’s wallet while at the Giant Eagle at 510 State […]
