Read full article on original website
Related
Change the ~Look~ Of Your Living Space by Upcycling and Re-Styling Your Couch
Whether you recently moved into a new home, or if you're looking to change up the look of your living space, you may be thinking about replacing your couch. But after scanning the web for something new, or taking a trip to the shops, you'll soon start to realize just how expensive buying a couch is. And what's more, if your couch is in good shape, there's no point in giving it up.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things in your living room you should get rid of.
As an expert on decorating, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
Marconews.com
Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat
A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
I can’t afford to turn the heating on so built a store out of old pallets to keep warm this winter – it was so cheap
EVERYBODY is looking for new ways to keep energy costs down in the current climate. Log burners can be a brilliant way to save money, and one woman decided to make her very own log store to ensure she's fully stocked up for the winter. She took to her Renovating...
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
I bought a FedEx van and turned it into my dream home – it even has two doors to keep me warm in the winter
WITH the cost of living rising and house prices being expensive, many people are seeking more alternatives homes to live in. And one person who certainly fits that bill is Jonathan Norris, who bought an old FedEx delivery van to turn into an epic home. The US-based former army vet...
CARS・
komando.com
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?
Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden part of your washing machine you need to clean four times a year
WASHING machines make doing laundry a lot easier, but they need cleaning every so often too. A home expert demonstrated how to clean a hidden part of your washing machine, and prolong it's lifespan. Instagram user Babs, who runs the account Brunch With Babs, revealed the hidden part of your...
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
I’m a cleaning whizz – how to make your entire home smell amazing in just ten minutes for just 10p
WITH CHRISTMAS just around the corner, you're bound to have people turn up at your house with little warning. And it may not be looking or smelling its best when they do. Luckily, a cleaning whizz has revealed the ten-minute method she uses to make your entire house smell amazing before guests arrive.
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0