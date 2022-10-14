ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

GreenMatters

Change the ~Look~ Of Your Living Space by Upcycling and Re-Styling Your Couch

Whether you recently moved into a new home, or if you're looking to change up the look of your living space, you may be thinking about replacing your couch. But after scanning the web for something new, or taking a trip to the shops, you'll soon start to realize just how expensive buying a couch is. And what's more, if your couch is in good shape, there's no point in giving it up.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
TRAVEL
Marconews.com

Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat

A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
ECONOMY
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
