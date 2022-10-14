ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Claims Elon Musk Is Being Investigated By the Federal Government, but Musk's Attorney Says Twitter Is the One Under Investigation

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NwYb_0iZ7XBOm00

Twitter claimed in a court filing released Thursday that Elon Musk was being investigated by some entity in the federal government over his bid to buy the social media company.

(It's unclear what federal entity the company is referring to.)

"Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter," Twitter's lawyers said, according to CNBC .

The document was filed on October 6 but was first reported this week. Twitter said it had been trying to obtain documentation related to the investigation, and that Musk's legal team had cited "investigative privilege," and won't hand it over.

A Musk attorney, Alex Spiro, fired back in a statement shared with Entrepreneur, saying Twitter was the one actually being investigated.

"It is Twitter's executives that are under federal investigation," he said via email, calling the company's move a "misdirection."

This adds a new dimension to the ongoing saga between Elon Musk and Twitter . The billionaire started making moves toward Twitter by buying a large stake of the company. But, by mid-April, he had announced he would purchase it outright, and the agreement was signed later that month.

He then told Twitter he was backing out of the deal on July 8. Leading up to that, he had Tweeted about what he said was a bot problem on the platform.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sent him a letter inquiring about the Tweet, however. It did not respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment as to whether it was investigating the billionaire. Nor did the Federal Trade Commission.

However, it's worth noting that Musk's legal team cited drafts of an email from mid-May to the SEC and a slideshow presentation to the FTC in its list of documents they claim to have investigative privilege over.

Musk also, separately, tried to get a judge to end a rule that requires a lawyer to review his Tesla Tweets, claiming, among other things, the SEC has used the judgment to investigate him willy-nilly .

The SEC has strict rules about how and when public companies and those who lead them can share information. It has frequently conflicted with Musk's free-wheeling Twitter style.

Regardless, Twitter took him to court to complete the acquisition. Then, Musk changed course again earlier this month and said he would buy the company for the original $44 billion dollar price .

The judge stopped the case for the moment and gave him until October 28 to come up with the money again.

In addition to acquiring — or trying to — a social media company at home, the billionaire also has things going on abroad.

CNN first reported Thursday that Musk wanted the Pentagon to start paying for him to provide his satellite internet service, Starlink, in the country.

The Ukrainian army has relied on it to communicate amid the invasion of Russia since Musk sent Starlink terminals there in the spring, the outlet added. More recently, Musk has also sparred about the conflict online.

Musk has said the internet effort has cost the company $80 million so far this year. People on the ground have also reported outages in Starlink, hurting Ukrainian forces, the outlet added, which Musk did not push back against in a Tweet about the issue.

Comments / 29

EJ_WA
2d ago

The Dems are terrified at the idea of free speech on Twitter, they know sharing of the truth will destroy any chance they have of retaining control.

Reply(1)
28
Brock Wesner
19h ago

Of courssse he's being investigated by the federal govenrment. They've put a target on his back ever since he said he was going to vote republican. The corrupt left are poking a bear they want no time with.

Reply
2
Cheryl Plant
1d ago

What exactly is it that Elon Musk want? It’s not exactly stated or simplified. It’s a bunch of jargon. What does he want to happen so he can get what he wants?🤷‍♀️

Reply(3)
2
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

