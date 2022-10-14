ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' new stadium has a deadline upcoming this weekend

 2 days ago
While the Buffalo Bills will be in Kansas City on Sunday to face the Chiefs, there still will be eyes on Orchard Park.

According to reports, the Bills, New York State, and Erie County have an agreed upon deadline coming up that same day. The sides have to agree upon what is called a “community benefits deal” for the new stadium.

Per WIVB-TV, if the deadline passes, the team can resume relocation discussions:

By Sunday, New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills must formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal isn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.

Per the Memorandum of Understanding the sides agreed to earlier this year, the initial deadline was September 1. However, the parties all agreed to push it back 45 days to October 16.

However, the Buffalo News reports further context. While yes, Sunday is a deadline, it can be moved back. It was once already as it was originally slated for Sept. 1. The outlet also mentioned that it does not appear an agreement will be struck by this weekend, so moving it might be the best option.

Via the BN, here’s the situation at hand:

One unresolved issue is how much the Bills will spend on community initiatives.

Community representatives are seeking a deal that would help projects throughout the Buffalo Niagara region, including in neighborhoods far from the stadium. The team is seeking an agreement that Pegula Sports & Entertainment executives deem fair and reasonable, especially since the team is on the hook for stadium construction cost overruns.

The original stadium deal, which included an agreed upon $1.4 billion full price tag with taxpayers covering $850 million of that cost, was struck in March. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Check back at Bills Wire for all the latest updates on the team’s stadium.

