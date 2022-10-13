ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Arboretum President Retires After 27 Years

Mary Bringer, the CEO and president of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society in East Dallas, has announced that she will retire after 27 years of meritorious service to the organization. Bringer, who turned 75 on October 11, devoted her career to improving the lives of the Dallas community and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Exploring Frisco’s Building Permitting Process (Pt.1)

Frisco is the fastest-growing city in Texas due to its surging population growth and decade-long mission to support sociodemographic and economic expansion in the North Texas area. Frisco’s Department of Development Services (FDDS) requires a streamlined building permit process to handle the significant influx of people moving to the city...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About

Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Building Permit Activity Report Months Behind Schedule

Dallas’s push to become a hub for business has long stumbled over a backlog of building permits, but despite the promises of new leadership, the permit activity reports have not been released for months. In June, Andrew Espinoza took over the director role for Dallas’ Department of Development Service...
DALLAS, TX
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza to make Texas debut

Mountain Mike's Pizza will make its Texas debut in Lewisville by the end of the year. Franchisees Steve and Adam Zeigler will open the first of a three-store agreement. The Zeiglers also own eight Jersey Mike's franchises throughout Texas, according to a press release. "We are beyond excited to introduce...
LEWISVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Angelle Sampey Scores First in Texas – Drag Bike News

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class featured a barrage of standout performances on Friday at Texas Motorplex and Angelle Sampey topped all of them, setting a monitor file on her Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki with a run of 6.728 at 202.05 on the thirty seventh annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. The...
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Create lifelong memories at the Largest State Fair in the nation

Adventures to the fair can bring back sweet memories of childhood, filled with awe and wonder as you navigate the aroma and lights of the fair grounds and carnival games. Fairs around us can vary in size, and for 136 years the largest of them all has been close by for East Texans to drive over and enjoy!
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
DALLAS, TX
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Dallas, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas

When the good folks of Dallas tell you, “big things happen here,” – believe it! Founded in 1841, D-Town is now the third-largest city in Texas, boasting a rich history, a fantastic food scene, and the largest arts district in the United States. That makes it a treat for travelers – but a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston

A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.

