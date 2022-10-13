Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Arboretum President Retires After 27 Years
Mary Bringer, the CEO and president of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society in East Dallas, has announced that she will retire after 27 years of meritorious service to the organization. Bringer, who turned 75 on October 11, devoted her career to improving the lives of the Dallas community and...
dallasexpress.com
Exploring Frisco’s Building Permitting Process (Pt.1)
Frisco is the fastest-growing city in Texas due to its surging population growth and decade-long mission to support sociodemographic and economic expansion in the North Texas area. Frisco’s Department of Development Services (FDDS) requires a streamlined building permit process to handle the significant influx of people moving to the city...
Dallas Observer
8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Building Permit Activity Report Months Behind Schedule
Dallas’s push to become a hub for business has long stumbled over a backlog of building permits, but despite the promises of new leadership, the permit activity reports have not been released for months. In June, Andrew Espinoza took over the director role for Dallas’ Department of Development Service...
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza to make Texas debut
Mountain Mike's Pizza will make its Texas debut in Lewisville by the end of the year. Franchisees Steve and Adam Zeigler will open the first of a three-store agreement. The Zeiglers also own eight Jersey Mike's franchises throughout Texas, according to a press release. "We are beyond excited to introduce...
blackchronicle.com
Angelle Sampey Scores First in Texas – Drag Bike News
The Pro Stock Motorcycle class featured a barrage of standout performances on Friday at Texas Motorplex and Angelle Sampey topped all of them, setting a monitor file on her Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki with a run of 6.728 at 202.05 on the thirty seventh annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. The...
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Create lifelong memories at the Largest State Fair in the nation
Adventures to the fair can bring back sweet memories of childhood, filled with awe and wonder as you navigate the aroma and lights of the fair grounds and carnival games. Fairs around us can vary in size, and for 136 years the largest of them all has been close by for East Texans to drive over and enjoy!
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Dallas Observer
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas
Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Dallas, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas
When the good folks of Dallas tell you, “big things happen here,” – believe it! Founded in 1841, D-Town is now the third-largest city in Texas, boasting a rich history, a fantastic food scene, and the largest arts district in the United States. That makes it a treat for travelers – but a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dallas.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
