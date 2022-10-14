ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 113

Deborah Parkins
3d ago

and you wonder why Americans are confused... unbelievable how many Americans have died needlessly... according to our President the pandemic is over... the CDC should be renamed Center of deceit and confusion...

Reply(2)
65
????
3d ago

Saw a jab commercial yesterday showing a 6 or 7 year old, they asked him why he was getting the jab and he looked up and says “so I can keep my grandma safe”And they keep pushing the narrative.

Reply
62
RGR
3d ago

I called BS in that claim right away because there wasn’t enough time to test this theory. Glad I didn’t take even one shot of this poison.

Reply(1)
50
Related
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children

The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
nextbigfuture.com

Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy