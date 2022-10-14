Read full article on original website
Deborah Parkins
3d ago
and you wonder why Americans are confused... unbelievable how many Americans have died needlessly... according to our President the pandemic is over... the CDC should be renamed Center of deceit and confusion...
????
3d ago
Saw a jab commercial yesterday showing a 6 or 7 year old, they asked him why he was getting the jab and he looked up and says “so I can keep my grandma safe”And they keep pushing the narrative.
RGR
3d ago
I called BS in that claim right away because there wasn’t enough time to test this theory. Glad I didn’t take even one shot of this poison.
