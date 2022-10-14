The beginning of the 2022-2023 NHL season kicked off this week. The Dallas Stars’ season opener was on the road against the Nashville Predators. The Predators were off to a 2-0-0 start, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic as part of a Global Series. This off-season was a busy one for the Stars, adding a new coaching staff, new players, and making some risky moves. Due to cutting down the roster and players getting hung up in contract negotiations, this first regular season game was really the first time the roster has played together. While this new team gets their footing, the 4-1 win over Nashville indicated a new star may have emerged.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO