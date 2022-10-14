Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theScore
FC Cincinnati stun Red Bulls for 1st playoff win in franchise history
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
CF Montreal put memorable season on line vs. Orlando City
CF Montreal put together the top regular season in their history and now look to start a postseason run when
San Diego Wave outlast Chicago Red Stars in NWSL playoff marathon
For all the glamour and attacking talent the San Diego Wave have, the story of their debut season may just be their toughness and determination. San Diego wore down a stubborn Chicago Red Stars side to take a 2-1 extra time win, sending a 26,215 crowd — breaking an NWSL record the Houston Dash had set just hours earlier — at Snapdragon Stadium home happy. Alex Morgan bagged a 110th minute winner after Yuki Nagasato and Emily van Egmond had scored for each side in regulation. A stunning mistake gave Chicago an unexpected lead. Kailen Sheridan, who is contending for NWSL Goalkeeper...
lastwordonsports.com
Bruce Arena Looks Back on an Underwhelming 2022 For the New England Revolution
2022 has been a year of a few highs and many lows for the New England Revolution. Following that 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Decision Day, the season drew to a close. It wasn’t quite the same as 2021’s record-breaking Supporters’ Shield win. Here is what head coach Bruce Arena had to say on the season that has been and the season that will soon come.
ESPN
Fallout from Yates report as NWSL playoffs begin: How are the players feeling?
The National Women's Soccer League playoffs are here, a time of year when the best players and teams from one of the world's top leagues are on display. For the second straight year, however, there is a heaviness around what would otherwise be a celebratory moment. NWSL players again enter the postseason shortly after publicly reliving some of their most traumatic experiences.
lastwordonsports.com
Dallas Stars Winger to Be The New Rising Star
The beginning of the 2022-2023 NHL season kicked off this week. The Dallas Stars’ season opener was on the road against the Nashville Predators. The Predators were off to a 2-0-0 start, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic as part of a Global Series. This off-season was a busy one for the Stars, adding a new coaching staff, new players, and making some risky moves. Due to cutting down the roster and players getting hung up in contract negotiations, this first regular season game was really the first time the roster has played together. While this new team gets their footing, the 4-1 win over Nashville indicated a new star may have emerged.
Doc's Sports Service
Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Avalanche (-110) Wild (-110) The Minnesota Wild welcome the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. The odds on this game have the Avalanche at -110 and the Wild are priced at -110. The betting total comes in at 7. The Colorado Avalanche will look to clean...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
CBS Sports
Houston Dash vs. K.C. Current, San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars: How to watch, stream NWSL quarterfinals
The National Women's Soccer League postseason begins on Sunday as four teams square off in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs looking for a spot in the semifinals with the NWSL Championship final on the horizon. The games will be the first games played since the conclusion of the regular season on October 1, and the first since U.S. Soccer released the full report of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys at Eagles – Week 6 Preview
The Dallas Cowboys head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the NFC East division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in a classic rivalry grudge match that is getting its proper billing in Prime Time on Sunday Night Football. The game features one of the hottest offenses in the league and a defense...
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+120) Capitals (-143) The Washington Capitals will take on the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. The odds on this game have the Canucks at +120 while the Capitals are sitting at -143. The over/under is 6. The...
lastwordonsports.com
Sonny Milano Signs with Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano came off a career season and into a new contract today with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. Despite his high draft position – 16th overall in 2014 – Milano has not had an easy time trying to establish an NHL career. He was drafted as a pure offensive threat, and for good reason. He was an absolute terror for the U.S. National U-18 Team, scoring 29 goals and 86 points in just 58 games. He wasn’t great defensively, which dropped him down a bit, but his scoring ability was worth taking a chance on.
FOX Sports
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Comments / 0