2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Decision News
The Cowboys have made their Week 6 decision. Cooper Rush will start against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Dak Prescott will remain sidelined with an injury to his hand. The Cowboys, 4-1 on the year, are set to face the Eagles in a massive matchup on Sunday night. "Dak Prescott, listed...
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo nails prediction of Bills-Chiefs game
Romostradamus strikes again. Tony Romo had another eerily accurate predication on Sunday from his perch in the CBS Sports broadcast booth. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter of the Bills-Chiefs game, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback predicted the exact final score of the game. BUY NFL...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
REVEALED: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky 'was benched after Week 4 locker-room spat over disgruntled receiver Diontae Johnson's lack of touches' leading team to insert Kenny Pickett
A losing record and mediocre statistics may not have been enough to cost Mitchell Trubisky his job as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. Rather, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it was a halftime confrontation with receiver Diontae Johnson that led to rookie Kenny Pickett's ascent to the top of the depth chart.
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys at Eagles – Week 6 Preview
The Dallas Cowboys head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the NFC East division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in a classic rivalry grudge match that is getting its proper billing in Prime Time on Sunday Night Football. The game features one of the hottest offenses in the league and a defense...
NFL World Reacts To Referee's Controversial Performance Tonight
The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10, in the third quarter of Sunday night's contest. The game is getting tight and the referee whistle appears to be getting more trigger happy, too. A couple of questionable penalty calls have gone against the Cowboys in recent plays. Cowboys head...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
‘Cheese Gone Bad': Watch New York Rookie Get Attacked After Mocking Home Fans
The 2022 NFL season is going far better than expected for the teams that call MetLife Stadium home. The New York Giants just beat the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller at-home to win their third game in a row, and move to 5-1 on the season, yet that's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about the team that's gone nearly step-for-step with Big Blue this season: the New York Jets.
dallasexpress.com
Eagles Exploit Cowboys Weaknesses in 26-17 Defeat
The Dallas Cowboys defense has romped unrepentant through the early half of the 2022 NFL season but met a rock against the League’s only unbeaten team. On Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 26-17. A furious second-half rally by America’s Team was derailed by the first turnovers of the season for Cooper Rush in what might be his last start at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) expected to suit up in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lamb showed up on the Cowboys' injury report towards the end of the week, but it doesn't seem like he's in danger of missing the Cowboys' Sunday night game against the Eagles. The team has been functionally resting Lamb in practices over the past two weeks.
