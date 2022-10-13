Read full article on original website
Astros Take 2-0 Lead Over Mariners
The Houston Astros defeated the Mariners 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series (ALDS) after Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run go-ahead homer, and the Astros bullpen pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. Alvarez went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a base on...
