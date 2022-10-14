Read full article on original website
Related
North Texas counties prepare poll workers for early voting
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Monday marks exactly one week away from the start of early voting. Below are poll worker updates from our county elections offices:. “Going into the week before, we feel pretty good about where we are,” elections administrator Bruce Sherbet told WFAA Monday. Collin County...
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
KVUE
You won't get another Texas governor debate. But here's what Abbott and Beto told us in one-on-one interviews
DALLAS — While there may not be another gubernatorial debate before the election, Y’all-itics has you covered. In a sign of just how competitive the race has become, Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke both agreed to one-on-one interviews with Y’all-itics as we approach the start of early voting. And just the willingness of the state’s top two candidates to speak to us at length in the final weeks is not lost on us.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Wins Lawsuit Concerning “Woke” Workplace Regulations
In an October 1 ruling that some Texas employers see as a victory, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk shut down the Biden administration’s anti-discrimination practices for LGBTQ employees. In the case, Kacsmaryk ruled that appropriate anti-discriminatory procedures only needed to extend to hiring and firing, not any further.
fortworthreport.org
‘It’s a very difficult topic’: Young adults in Tarrant County respond to new abortion laws
Young Tarrant County residents’ views on abortions are complicated, but they aren’t heard as often as the opinions of those over 30. Recently, the Fort Worth Report interviewed nine Tarrant County residents ages 18 to 25 to hear how the Supreme Court’s decision and new state laws on abortion may affect their health care choices. In March, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Pew Research Center national survey found nearly 3 in 4 respondents under 30 said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
Meet the Candidates: Denton County Judge
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County. Early voting runs from Monday,...
2 North Texas universities make top 10 list of the best colleges & universities in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you went to one of these 10 schools in Texas, a new study says you were a part of the best. A new report commissioned by WalletHub compared more than 900 universities across the country across 30 key metrics measuring quality, and two North Texas schools made the top 10 list.
fortworthreport.org
Republican Tarrant County district attorney candidate outraises Democrat rival
With fewer than 30 days until Election Day, the Republican candidate for Tarrant County district attorney has established a large fundraising lead over his Democrat opponent. Republican Phil Sorrells received $287,368.95 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports submitted Oct. 11. Democrat Tiffany Burks lagged far behind, receiving $46,750 over the same period.
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas
What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November's midterm elections.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Mother's Against Greg Abbott Make a Viral Video Attacking Governor Abbott
A new ad surfaces on Twitter and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third re-election as governor. The election is on November 8 as he faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
fox7austin.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes.
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
The Democratic challenger ended the latest fundraising period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with slightly more cash on hand than the governor.
Comments / 1