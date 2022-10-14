ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

North Texas counties prepare poll workers for early voting

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Monday marks exactly one week away from the start of early voting. Below are poll worker updates from our county elections offices:. “Going into the week before, we feel pretty good about where we are,” elections administrator Bruce Sherbet told WFAA Monday. Collin County...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

You won't get another Texas governor debate. But here's what Abbott and Beto told us in one-on-one interviews

DALLAS — While there may not be another gubernatorial debate before the election, Y’all-itics has you covered. In a sign of just how competitive the race has become, Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke both agreed to one-on-one interviews with Y’all-itics as we approach the start of early voting. And just the willingness of the state’s top two candidates to speak to us at length in the final weeks is not lost on us.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Wins Lawsuit Concerning “Woke” Workplace Regulations

In an October 1 ruling that some Texas employers see as a victory, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk shut down the Biden administration’s anti-discrimination practices for LGBTQ employees. In the case, Kacsmaryk ruled that appropriate anti-discriminatory procedures only needed to extend to hiring and firing, not any further.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

‘It’s a very difficult topic’: Young adults in Tarrant County respond to new abortion laws

Young Tarrant County residents’ views on abortions are complicated, but they aren’t heard as often as the opinions of those over 30. Recently, the Fort Worth Report interviewed nine Tarrant County residents ages 18 to 25 to hear how the Supreme Court’s decision and new state laws on abortion may affect their health care choices. In March, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Pew Research Center national survey found nearly 3 in 4 respondents under 30 said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meet the Candidates: Denton County Judge

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County. Early voting runs from Monday,...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Republican Tarrant County district attorney candidate outraises Democrat rival

With fewer than 30 days until Election Day, the Republican candidate for Tarrant County district attorney has established a large fundraising lead over his Democrat opponent. Republican Phil Sorrells received $287,368.95 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports submitted Oct. 11. Democrat Tiffany Burks lagged far behind, receiving $46,750 over the same period.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

