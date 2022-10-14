DALLAS — While there may not be another gubernatorial debate before the election, Y’all-itics has you covered. In a sign of just how competitive the race has become, Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke both agreed to one-on-one interviews with Y’all-itics as we approach the start of early voting. And just the willingness of the state’s top two candidates to speak to us at length in the final weeks is not lost on us.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO