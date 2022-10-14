Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas resident donates $1 million to Children's Health Plano expansion
In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week. The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
dallasexpress.com
October Events at The Shops at Clearfork
The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth are offering some fun and charitable events this month in honor of the fall season. Here is a sampling of activities on the menu:. The Lone Star Family Farm in Stephenville is bringing the farm to the city with the Lone Star “Agventures” pumpkin patch at The Shops at Clearfork.
dallasexpress.com
Fort Worth Organization Launches App to Help Families Connect
The Best Place For Kids, a public-private education partnership in Fort Worth is launching a new app. The organization believes that getting people to work together will build a community where kids can succeed and families can gain enough support, hence, the creation of The Parent Pass App. The Parent...
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center provides domestic violence victims with emergency shelter, resources, advocacy
The organization has an emergency shelter in Plano. The Plano emergency shelter can accommodate 25 women and their children. (Courtesy Hope’s Door New Beginning Center) Christina Coultas, CEO of Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, said people call the organization’s hotline for a variety of reasons. “It could...
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
dallasexpress.com
40th Anniversary Sunrider Convention Convened in Dallas
A convention to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a global health and wellness direct sales company, Sunrider International, was held at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, according to a Sunrider press release. Although this Grand Convention marked the first to be held in person in three years, participants were also...
dallasexpress.com
Local Public Library Ends Fines
Arlington Public Library announced in a news release last week that it has eliminated all overdue library penalties. “All library card holders will be free to read, watch, and listen to items in our collections without fear of late fees,” read the release. The goal is to help eradicate...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Woke Doctors Demanding Fast Food Get the Boot￼
Doctors are protesting outside John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth to kick McDonalds out. Will they be joining the woke parade, like many of our hospitals around the country that are ditching fast food and making decisions for us?
dallasexpress.com
Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster
A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
apr.org
Dallas follows Alabama’s lead on hiring less qualified teachers
The Dallas, Texas school system is the latest to allow teachers without certifications. The move follows Alabama administrators who hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Other states are doing likewise, Oklahoma has an "adjunct" program allows schools to hire applicants without teacher training. In Florida, military veterans without a bachelor's degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing tradeoffs: Is it better to hire uncertified candidates, even if they aren't fully prepared, or instruct children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states found roughly 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% were teaching out of field, which means, for example, they may be certified to teach high school English but assigned to a middle school math class.
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas Regional Medical Center receives national patient safety award
Dallas Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. This distinction places Dallas Regional Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the third time in a row the medical center has received this distinction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases
Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
