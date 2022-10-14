The Vancouver Canucks head east for their second game of the season as they pay a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Canucks seemingly were off to a hot start to their 2022-23 campaign when they pounced on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, jumping ahead 3-0 by the first minute of the second period. However, the Oilers rallied back and scored five unanswered goals in their 5-3 victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO