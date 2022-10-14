Read full article on original website
Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
Penguins Postgame: High-Speed Wingers, High-Scoring Stars in 6-2 Win
Second verse same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive game by a 6-2 score. On Saturday, the Penguins raced past the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena and are 2-0-0 this season. Sidney Crosby again scored three points (1-2-3), and Jake Guentzel again notched two...
New defensemen Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta are already paying dividends for the Penguins
By most measures, the Penguins had a strong offseason, particularly in trying to retool their blue line with the additions of veteran defensemen Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta. The Penguins drew mostly strong reviews for those transactions, aimed at improving their play around their net. Perhaps the strongest endorsement came...
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Sabres Surprise Everyone With Samuelsson Extension
The Buffalo Sabres made two major transactions one day before their 2022-23 season opener. On Wednesday, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, and head coach Don Granato signed a multi-year extension. Granato’s deal makes sense, given the strides he’s taken in such a short time....
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
Penguins aggressive in signing defenseman Jan Rutta from Lightning
Although the Pittsburgh Penguins spent $100,075,000 — a figure that could rival the gross domestic product of a handful of sovereign states — in re-signing incumbent players on their roster this offseason, they weren’t terribly aggressive in the free agent market. But they moved quickly to sign...
Flyers host Canucks after season-opening win
The Vancouver Canucks head east for their second game of the season as they pay a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Canucks seemingly were off to a hot start to their 2022-23 campaign when they pounced on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, jumping ahead 3-0 by the first minute of the second period. However, the Oilers rallied back and scored five unanswered goals in their 5-3 victory.
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
RECAP: Panthers stellar on special teams in win over Sabres
BUFFALO - Winning their second consecutive game on the road to open up their 2022-23 campaign, the Florida Panthers shined on both sides of the special teams battle during a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. In addition to going 2-for-6 on the power play,...
Sabres fans have some fun before game during Party in the Plaza
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather Saturday, some fans gathered for a Party in the Plaza before the Buffalo Sabres played their second game of the season. There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more two days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.
