Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview

CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cleveland.com

No. 11 St. Ignatius holds off St. Xavier in Cincinnati, 24-21

CINCINNATI, Ohio — In back-to-back weeks against Cincinnati powerhouses, St. Ignatius salved a split by holding off St. Xaiver on Saturday in Southwest Ohio. The Wildcats, who are 11th in this week’s cleveland.com high school football Top 25, left Cincinnati with a 24-21 win behind a balanced offensive attack that built a 14-point lead in the first half.
