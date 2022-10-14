Read full article on original website
'We're here until the end': Fans show up for FCC first MLS playoff win
FC Cincinnati won its first MLS playoff game Saturday and fans showed their support at the game, at local watchparties and even at the airport to welcome the team back to the Queen City.
No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview
CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
No. 11 St. Ignatius holds off St. Xavier in Cincinnati, 24-21
CINCINNATI, Ohio — In back-to-back weeks against Cincinnati powerhouses, St. Ignatius salved a split by holding off St. Xaiver on Saturday in Southwest Ohio. The Wildcats, who are 11th in this week’s cleveland.com high school football Top 25, left Cincinnati with a 24-21 win behind a balanced offensive attack that built a 14-point lead in the first half.
