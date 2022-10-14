Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The United States, European Union and United...
Israel keeps building settlements and Palestinians keep dying. Peace is impossible this way
I — t was early April 1988, at the height of the first intifada, and the hills were awash with spring flowers. I took the professor and activist Noam Chomsky to visit the Palestinian village of Beita near Nablus. He wanted to speak to the villagers about a recent incident in which a group of Israeli settlers from Elon Moreh, 10km (6 miles) from Beita, had got into a confrontation with some villagers while out hiking. Two of the Palestinian villagers and one of the Israeli settlers were shot and killed. The army initially blamed the Palestinians for the settler’s death. Itemerged later that she – like the two dead villagers – had been killed by a bullet fired by one of the men guarding the settlers. But, by then, the army had invaded the village, destroyed at least 14 houses, killed a third villager, arrested dozens of men in the village and deported several of them. Chomsky listened attentively and was saddened but not surprised. He had anticipated that an increased rate of settlement-building would place the occupier and the occupied, the land confiscators and those who lost their land, close together physically – with predictable results.
East Jerusalem rocked by sixth night of clashes as Israeli raids in West Bank leave at least two Palestinians dead
Clashes erupted in the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and in the West Bank for a sixth consecutive night overnight Thursday into Friday, leaving at least two Palestinians dead.
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
Leading Palestinian factions sign reconciliation deal, aiming to pave way to elections
More than 15 years after a violent break between leading Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah, Algeria has brokered an apparent reconciliation, with the signing of a unification agreement announced on Thursday.
A Dangerous New Generation of Militants Is Rising in the West Bank | Opinion
Something new is brewing in the northern West Bank. In recent months, in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, the Israeli authorities have observed the emergence of novel and unfamiliar forms of armed Palestinian political organization.
U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq
An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank
Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in an exchange of fire that erupted during a military raid in the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the army often operates there.Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early Saturday and...
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
The Jewish Press
Arabs and Jews Clash in Jerusalem, Ben Gvir Draws Gun, Barlev Denies Hamas Incitement
Large police forces were deployed Thursday night in Jerusalem following clashes between Arabs and Jews in several areas and in anticipation of the “Day of Rage” that was announced by the Arabs for Friday in protest of the closure imposed on the Shuafat refugee camp since the murderous attack on the checkpoint there (One Dead, One Wounded in Shuafat, Jerusalem Terror Attack). But Jerusalem Police are not planning to restrict the entry of Muslim worshipers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, only to post large forces in the area to prepare for the riots. In fact, they announced the easing––on Friday––of security checks at the Shuafat crossing, where thousands of Arabs enter green-line Israel every day.
I Was Canceled for Criticizing Israel
On Monday, September 26, I delivered a video monologue as part of my job as a rotating co-host for The Hill TV’s political commentary show, Rising. I’d been a weekly guest on the show for three years, and this was my first “Radar”—an op-ed delivered straight to the camera. It was also my last. On September 28, I was fired.In my years as a contributor on the show, there were no complaints about my performance. I had recently begun guest-hosting and even shot a pilot for another show that I had pitched to The Hill TV (the video arm of...
