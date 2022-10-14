Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has once again denied paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, telling an interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks to NBC News come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. During the debate in Atlanta, the extremist congresswoman ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Meanwhile, in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day

GEORGIA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO