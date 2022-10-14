Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Herschel Walker again denies paying for abortion after skipping TV debate
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has once again denied paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, telling an interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks to NBC News come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. During the debate in Atlanta, the extremist congresswoman ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Meanwhile, in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Marjorie Taylor Greene obsesses over opponent’s hat and claims to be a victim of Jan 6 in heated Georgia debate
Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Sunday used her only general election debate to comment on her Democratic opponent’s headgear and cast herself as a “victim” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol despite supporting the aims of the rioters that day.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district. Nonetheless, after Mr Flowers kicked off the debate by referencing Ms Greene’s support of the January 6 riot and her advocacy for people who’ve...
Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”
Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker skips out on second senate debate against Warnock
Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker opted to not appear at a second debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Sunday. This second debate comes two days after his first, which he attended. The Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted the second debate, and will also host a subsequent debate on Monday, and another on Tuesday for candidates to other offices. It is the protocol of the series to invite all candidates to participate, an invitation Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver accepted, but also represent absent candidates via an empty podium.
Everyone Gives Herschel Walker a Pass on Abortion Scandal During GA Senate Debate
Herschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.
Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters...
New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
KEYT
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. McDermott backs a federal law reinstating abortion rights and criticized Young for voting to confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. Young said he believed that state Legislatures should decide what abortion policies should be and that what he called a “conversation” in all 50 states should continue.
NPR
Georgia Senate Debate, Saudi Arabia Feud, China's Communist Party Congress
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia faced off last night against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a highly anticipated debate. The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia took a plunge this week - largely over oil. And in China, tomorrow marks the start of a political event with deep significance for the country's leadership.
KEYT
Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for January 6 come into focus as second week of trial comes to an end
Prosecutors on Friday began connecting the disparate threads of five alleged Oath Keepers and how they prepared for January 6, 2021, in the final hours of the second week of their trial. Over the past two weeks, the government has shown a Washington, DC, jury dozens of messages discussing a...
Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO
Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate. Lucky for you, we've created a trademark Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the contest and compete for Axios swag. Why it matters: The highly...
Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.
Events in Georgia take center stage once again as Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
ATLANTA — The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final hearing Thursday afternoon and laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of former President Donald Trump. Georgia was once again front and center during the hearing with committee members highlighting events at the Georgia State Capitol, including the former president’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Herschel Walker defends use of 'honorary' sheriff's badge in Georgia Senate debate
(CNN) -- Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker defended pulling out a sheriff's badge during Friday's closely watched debate in Georgia, telling NBC in an interview that aired on Sunday it was "a legit," but honorary badge from his hometown sheriff's department. Walker had pulled out the badge during a discussion over support for police -- in a move that was admonished by the debate moderators and led to widespread mockery from Democrats. "This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," Walker told NBC's Kristen Welker in a...
