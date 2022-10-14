Read full article on original website
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
The 3 Best Luxury Hybrid Cars of 2022 and 2023 Are All Lexus Models
As a brand, Lexus brings the reliability and toughness of the Toyota lineup and adds class-leading luxury features which makes the vehicles they produce tough to beat for the competition. Recently, Kelley Blue Book released its list of the top luxury hybrid vehicles of 2022 and 2023, and the top three on the list are all Lexus vehicles. Here is everything you need to know about the top three luxury hybrid cars of 2022 and 2023.
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
msn.com
Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models
Despite Hyundai's strides in electrification, quality, and performance, no company is immune to mistakes, and it seems Hyundai has stumbled into a big one. A recall notice posted online said a faulty oil pump in specific 8-speed dual-clutch transmission cars was resulting in a total loss of propulsion, and Hyundai confirms this recall is affecting six late models.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CONFIRMED: New Sporty Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Is On The Way
While Volkswagen has plans to rule the electric car roost, things are moving slowly in the USA. The ID.4 crossover is the company's sole EV offering in the States, but that's set to change soon with the ID.Buzz and ID.Aero waiting in the wings. Ahead of the 2024 arrival, an internal document provides us with additional details about the electric minivan.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Honda Civic Gets Pricier After Dropping Last Year's Base LX Model
When it comes to value, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. This perennially excellent compact car has long delivered quality, smart handling, and useful packaging—combined with their efficiency and reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why that value continues even when they become used cars. The 2023 Civic still has that value, but perhaps slightly less of it at the bottom end of its lineup. In short, getting into your first Honda is going to be more expensive this year.
Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000
Hybrids are becoming more desirable as gas prices increase and consumers are looking for ways to save at the pump. But there is only 1 hybrid SUV available for less than $25,000. The post Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best New Car Incentive Deals for Sedans, SUVs and Pickups
Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks on the best new car incentive deals that includes sedans, SUVs and one pickup available through the month of October. It’s time for another round of new incentives deals to help cost-conscious new car shoppers find the best deals available this October thanks to the good folks at Consumer Reports who just released this latest listing.
Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the 2022 Lexus NX and the reasons why it's the only luxury SUV on Consumer Reports' list of the top-rated hybrid vehicles. The post Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
