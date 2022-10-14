Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour
Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Recap Part 1: Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Shifting Story
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion started with a bang. Diana Jenkins attended the reunion virtually because she was ill. Extra points to host Andy Cohen for pointing out that she looked remarkably well for a sick person when she joined the discussion. Lisa Rinna had a small ceramic bird that she got in […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Recap Part 1: Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Shifting Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Young & Restless Preview: Diane Gets a Surprise Visitor — and Elena Stuns Nate With Her Decision
Billy feels betrayed by someone he thought was a friend. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 26 – 30, Diane gets a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy met with Chelsea last week after Johnny and Connor’s playdate, and she...
Bravo Confirms ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’
Former countess Luann de Lesseps and her favorite “Sonja-rita,” The Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, are going from the Big Apple to a small town for the Bravo reality show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Bravo officially announced the show at its...
Watch: Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of "Tulsa King," its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring "Rocky" icon Sylvester Stallone.
Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation
While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
‘Potomac’ Episode 1, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 3, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion
It’s BravoCon week, and (most of) the Morally Corrupt crew is together in-studio! Rachel kicks off the show with some brief Bravo news before Jodi, Callie, and Chelsea launch into a discussion about The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere (7:36). Then, they discuss Season 3, Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (33:04), before moving on to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion (57:43).
Every ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 guest star so far
If The Simpsons made guest star appearances on animated shows hip, there’s no hipper place for someone famous to go these days than Rick and Morty. Following in the footsteps of The Simpsons, South Park, and a slew of other animated series, Rick and Morty has featured scores of stars lending their pipes to the absurd (and absurdly good) series. From both Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt, Jemaine Clement, Matthew Broderick, Paul Giamatti, and several stars of Dan Harmon’s other show, Community, Rick and Morty pops in guest stars throughout its seasons like Rick pops alien pills. The current campaign, season six, has been no different. Except the crew behind Rick and Morty, including creator Justin Roiland, keep things very, very tight to the vest, so knowing who is going to appear in an upcoming episode is tough to decipher.
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’
Larry is joined by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director Travon Free to discuss his new documentary 38 at the Garden on HBO. They begin the conversation by sharing why he wanted to make the film and how it exposes the limitations society places on a particular narrative or stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player as a Taiwanese American. Next, they talk about the importance of telling stories like Lin’s to strengthen our society against bigotry, the importance of representation in all facets of life, and audience reception to the film (23:25). After the break, Travon talks about life after winning an Oscar, which in turn leads to an in-depth discussion about intellectual property, how major studios will recycle IP to generate revenue, and how aspiring writers can use IP to break into the industry (37:26). Finally, Travon details the advantages and complications of being part of a dual-director team with Martin Desmond Roe and his infatuation with Formula 1 racing (57:03).
Fire Country Recap: Marching Orders — Plus, Three Secrets Are Revealed
This week on CBS’ Fire Country, Jake held Bode’s fate in his hands, depending on whether he told Vince about getting slugged by his ex’s brother or not. But it was another secret that wound up deciding if Bode would get booted from his hometown. Episode 2 opened with a flashback to when Riley was alive, and a birthday celebration at the bar. In thanking all those in attendance — Vince, Sharon, Eve, Jake and Bode — Riley very conveniently connected any last dots we needed, regarding who is who. (Namely, Sharon and Vince are both her parents, and they are...
